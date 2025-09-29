Rita Ora’s pilates trainer reveals how the singer stays fit; explains multiple benefits of this ‘super workout’

Pilates has emerged as the go-to workout for celebrities and is creating waves in the world of fitness. And you should try it out too! Kirsten King, a celebrity Pilates trainer, emphasises Pilates' adaptability for all fitness levels.

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Kirsten King, celebrity Pilates trainer and founder of Fluidform, who has trained stars like Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger, opens up about why Pilates is the “super workout” everyone is talking about and how it transforms both body and mind. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor skipped roti for 1.5 years before wedding with Alia Bhatt: Know his diet, fitness secrets on 43rd birthday )

Excerpts from the interview:

1. Why is Pilates often called a “super workout,” and what makes it different from other fitness routines?

Pilates is unique in that no matter your fitness level or physical ability, the exercises will challenge and support day-to-day function. Pilates is safe and supportive for those entering their fitness journey, while highly challenging and effective for more advanced movers or elite athletes. As you build strength and stability, you are deepening the muscle connection, which further fatigues and tones your muscles.

Put simply, the stronger you become, the harder your muscles work. Exercise forms such as weight lifting, running and HIIT strengthen our global muscles, whereas Pilates targets our slow-twitch, stabilising muscles, which support our joints, stability, balance and posture. The main benefits of this is to build strength and tone without causing stress on the joints and body.

2. Can you share some of Rita Ora’s fitness secrets or Pilates routines?

It was such a privilege to train with Rita during her time in Australia and also while she was back home in New Zealand. The nature of her lifestyle meant she was often on-the-go, travelling between shows and work, so finding a sense of routine and balance was always really important to Rita. Whether we were prepping for the Met Gala or just working on strength, postural alignment and stability between shows, Pilates can be a highly grounding movement form, supporting your physical and emotional wellbeing.

My method of teaching is prescriptive and personalised, identifying physical imbalances and programming a workout routine that realigns the body and builds strength and muscle tone. In the studio, Rita and I always worked on her full body posture, upper body, lower body, and core strength – setting her up with the fundamentals to keep moving while she was away. Her workout routine incorporated strength training 3 times a week, cardio and Pilates, so she loved the convenience of a 20-minute at-home Reformer or Mat workout, bringing everything back into alignment and balance.

3. What are the key benefits of Pilates, and how does it impact the body overall?

Pilates focuses on low-impact, high-repetition movements, engaging your muscles and joints from the moment you step onto your mat. The exercises are targeted, working slow-twitch stabilising muscles that support your joints, improve balance, stability, and posture, and create long, lean, toned muscles.

Using isometric and isotonic holds, small equipment, and layering techniques, Pilates challenges and fatigues muscles while providing support. It builds strength and tone without stressing the joints, minimising the risk of injuries from imbalances or weaknesses. Regular practice enhances fitness, daily performance, flexibility, and efficient movement. Beyond physical benefits, Pilates also boosts motivation, confidence, and a sense of empowerment, supporting mental and emotional wellbeing.

4. Can Pilates help with weight loss and if so, how?

If weight loss is your goal, it is important to consider all contributing factors, including physical activity, nutrition, hormonal balance and sleep. While practising Pilates alone might not directly lead to weight loss, Pilates complements a holistic weight loss program. Weight loss is about balancing the energy we burn versus the number of calories we consume.

Muscle is more metabolically active than fat. This means that increasing your muscle mass through Pilates will help speed up your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day (even when at rest). Focusing on your breathing is essential to Pilates. This simultaneously calms the nervous system, improves your sleep quality, and prevents rising cortisol levels. Cortisol stimulates glucose production, which can then turn into fat.

The Pilates mind-body connection is key to weight loss. As you start to become more aware of your body, stretching and strengthening muscles you never knew existed, your attitude lifts, motivation increases, and mindset improves, naturally generating a holistic, healthy lifestyle.

5. How often should someone practise Pilates to see noticeable results?

There is no “quick fix” to seeing results. But when we work our muscles consistently, through controlled, targeted movements, our muscles fatigue and strengthen, and we have the ability to transform our bodies. Consistently does not require daily 60-minute classes, just 20 minutes of considered, controlled movements every day, can ensure every muscle in your body is functioning to support your overall strength, mobility and alignment. I recommend 20 minutes a day, three times a week, over a 60-minute Pilates class. The frequency of movement is what trains our muscles to activate and fatigue, and therefore build strength.

6. What advice do you have for beginners who are new to Pilates?

For anyone new to Pilates, start by forgetting everything you think you know. Find trust in the process and believe that you can change. Movement is about feeling comfortable and safe. These emotions ensure the body is relaxed and ready to move and find balance. The body and mine both need to feel at ease.

To prepare yourself emotionally, set realistic goals, find something you enjoy and a teacher you trust. Moving your body releases a sense of empowerment and confidence that travels through everything your entire day. Practising consistent, considered movements not only promotes physical benefits but also develops a sense of motivation and commitment, builds confidence, and experiences a sense of empowerment, promoting your mental and emotional wellbeing.

And physically, return to the basics which set you up to move. Your form and set-up positions are essential to connecting and engaging your muscles. Connect your breath with your movement to reduce tension in the body and engage your deep core muscles which control your movements. Move with intention and purpose.