Rosemary tied to stress relief, possible role in Alzheimer’s treatments: Study

Rosemary is not just a cooking herb anymore. Scientists are paying closer attention to its role in brain health, anxiety relief and even protection against Alzheimer’s disease. Rosemary has been tied to sharper memory for centuries. According to JSTOR Daily, in ancient Greece, students placed sprigs of rosemary in their hair before exams. Roman scholars used it during study sessions. Now, researchers say that tradition may have a basis in science. Studies have linked rosemary to memory and stress relief, even hinting at a possible role in future Alzheimer’s treatments.(Representative image/Unsplash)

A recent study found that people who inhaled rosemary aroma performed better on memory tests compared to those who did not, the Independent reported. The idea is simple: the scent stimulates blood flow, including to the brain, which may help deliver oxygen and nutrients more effectively.

How rosemary helps the brain

Rosemary contains 1,8-cineole, a compound that slows the breakdown of acetylcholine, a chemical the brain uses for learning and memory. By protecting acetylcholine, rosemary may support focus and cognitive function as people age.

It also offers a calming effect. Inhaling rosemary essential oil has been shown to lower stress, which in turn can boost memory retention. And because it is packed with antioxidants, rosemary helps guard brain cells from damage caused by oxidative stress, a major factor in dementia.

One of the most promising discoveries is carnosic acid, found naturally in rosemary. Scientists at the Scripps Research Institute created a synthesized version of it, called diAcCA, in early 2025. According to their study, when diAcCA was used to treat mouse models with Alzheimer's disease, it reduced toxic Alzheimer’s proteins and improved memory.

“The compound is only active in areas of the brain undergoing inflammatory damage,” researchers explained, meaning fewer side effects are likely. Trials showed no toxicity and even growth in new synapses.

Senior author and professor Stuart Lipton, MD, PhD, the Step Family Foundation Endowed Chair at Scripps Research and a clinical neurologist in La Jolla, California, said that they “also took down other misfolded or aggregated proteins such as phosphorylated-tau and amyloid-β, which are thought to trigger Alzheimer’s disease and serve as biomarkers of the disease process.”

Benefits beyond memory

Rosemary’s impact is not limited to the brain. According to JSTOR Daily, for centuries, it has been used to ease digestion, reduce bloating and calm inflammation. Rosmarinic acid and ursolic acid, both present in rosemary, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

The herb may also aid the skin. It helps with acne and eczema, while carnosic acid may protect against sun damage. Rosemary oil has shown antimicrobial activity, useful in food preservation and in fighting bacteria and fungi.

Sprinkling rosemary on food or using it in teas and oils is safe. But concentrated extracts in large doses can be dangerous, causing vomiting or, rarely, seizures. Pregnant women are advised to avoid high amounts.

Rosemary’s role in future Alzheimer’s treatments remains under study, but experts say its traditional uses for memory and stress are gaining real backing. For now, adding rosemary to meals, teas, or even just enjoying its scent may offer simple and surprising health benefits.

