Say goodbye to flabby arms: Fitness coach reveals 1 exercise you should be doing to tone your arms. Watch

When training to lose weight, there are some problem areas we all want to concentrate on, including belly, thighs and arms. In a video shared on Instagram, fitness coach Patrick Hong talked about how to tone arms. He revealed the one exercise you need to be doing during your workouts to get rid of flabby arms. Let's learn all about it and how to do the exercise. If your aim is to lose fat in your arms and tone them up, check out the 1 exercise that will help you out. (shutterstock)

How to get rid of flabby arms?

Per the fitness coach, the one exercise that can help you get rid of flabby arms is dumbbell bicep curls with a twist. The video begins with Patrick sharing tips on how to do the exercise and its variation. He suggested starting with light dumbbells, weighing approximately 7-10 pounds and focusing on perfect form - “Keep your elbows locked at the side and move slowly (3 seconds up and 3 seconds down).”

Dumbbell bicep curls are one exercise that can help you get rid of flabby arms, per the fitness coach. (Shutterstock)

“As you progress, increase the weight to challenge your muscles. You should feel the burn. If you want variety, you can also try hammer curls, but this time, use the 21's Strategy - 7 reps lower half, 7 reps upper half, and then 7 full range - 21 in total. Superset this with tricep dips or extensions to tone up the back of those arms, and then you will say goodbye to that flab in no time,” he suggested.

Watch the video here.

How to do 21’s for bigger biceps?

The coach also suggested how to do the 21's Strategy correctly to up your game and feel the burn. “If you’ve ever tried 21’s for biceps and didn’t feel the burn…you probably did them wrong,” he wrote. Here’s how to do them properly:

The Breakdown

21 reps total > 3 phases > No ego lifting

First 7 reps – Lower half of the curl (bottom to halfway)

Next 7 reps – Upper half of the curl (halfway to the top)

Final 7 reps – Full range of motion (all the way up and down)

Tips to keep in mind:

Use control, don’t just swing the weight.

Keep elbows locked, no cheating with shoulders.

Choose a lighter weight than your usual curl, or you’ll burn out fast.

Do this exercise 1-2 times a week, especially if you work out at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.