Sharvari Wagh pushes limits at gym as she nails Sled Push with '400kg' crew, weights. Fan jokes 'I have house shifting'
Sharvari Wagh shared the video of her doing Sled Pushes at the gym with her '400kg' crew and weights on the machine. Check out her clip inside.
Sharvari Wagh often inspires her fans by posting workout snippets from her gym routine on social media. The star had some inspiration to serve today but with a twist. Sharvari shared a fun video on Instagram featuring herself and her crew members. It shows her pushing her limits quite literally as she does Sled Pushes but with her team. Confused? Scroll through to check out the video and see how the internet reacted to her post.
Sharvari Wagh does Sled Pushes with her 400kg team
Sharvari Wagh began her weekend with an intense gym workout. The star took to Instagram to post the video of her doing Sled Pushes with the caption, "Pushing my limits...as well as my crew![flexing muscle and tongue-out emojis] #400kg > [punch rmoji]." The clip shows two people from Sharvari's team sitting on top of the weights on the Sled Push machine - it weighed around '400 kg'. Then, Sharvari starts pushing the machine. She does two rounds of the exercise, dressed in a black tank top with grey flared pants and white-pink trainers. Watch below.
Netizens impressed by Sharvari's video
Sharvari Wagh's video got several reactions from netizens. While some cracked jokes, others praised her for her immense strength. One user wrote, "I have house shifting happening next week. Just saying." Another commented, "Ruko I'm coming to sit on that trolley." A fan wrote, "Damn you strong girl." A user commented, "That's some serious strength gains happening. Good going Sharvari."
Sled Push Benefits:
While Sharvari added her own twist to the Sled Push exercise, practising it at the gym helps work both upper and lower body muscles, burns calories, improves speed, and adapts to all fitness levels. It is a full-body workout and also provides overall conditioning.