Are you a new mom struggling with breastfeeding? Feeling overwhelmed and unsure if you're doing it right? It might be time to consider seeking the help of a lactation consultant. Signs that a mother needs a lactation consultant, benefits of visiting one

As an expert in all things breastfeeding, a lactation consultant can provide invaluable support and guidance during this crucial time in your journey as a mother. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, shared, “One clear sign that you could benefit from a lactation consultant is if you're experiencing pain or discomfort during nursing sessions. Breastfeeding should not be painful, and if it is, there may be underlying issues that need to be addressed.”

She stressed, “A lactation consultant can assess your baby's latch and positioning to identify any problems and offer solutions to improve the experience for both of you. Additionally, if the baby isn't gaining weight as expected or seems unsatisfied after feedings, consulting with an expert can help troubleshoot potential causes.”

Signs that a mother needs a lactation consultant:

Dr Pratima Thamke said, “Breastfeeding is a natural and beautiful way to nourish your baby, but it doesn't always come easily. Many new mothers struggle with breastfeeding at some point, and that's where a lactation consultant can be a game-changer. If you find yourself experiencing any of the following signs, it may be time to seek the guidance of a lactation consultant.”

She suggested, “If you are in pain during breastfeeding, it could indicate an underlying issue that needs professional intervention. Sore or cracked nipples, shooting pains in your breasts during nursing sessions, or consistent discomfort are all red flags. A lactation consultant can assess your latch technique and help identify any potential problems such as tongue-tie in your baby or incorrect positioning that may be causing the pain.”

The benefits of visiting a lactation consultant:

According to Dr Pratima Thamke, breastfeeding can also present numerous challenges, leaving new mothers feeling overwhelmed and frustrated and this is where the role of a lactation consultant becomes invaluable. She revealed, “One of the primary benefits of having a lactation consultant is the personalized support they provide. These professionals are highly trained in all aspects of breastfeeding and can offer guidance tailored to each individual's unique circumstances. A lactation consultant acts as an advocate for new mothers, ensuring they have access to evidence-based information and resources necessary for successful breastfeeding. They possess extensive knowledge about various breastfeeding techniques, positions, latch problems, engorgement issues, and how to manage common concerns like mastitis or low milk supply.”

She added, “Having a lactation consultant offers emotional support during what can be an overwhelming time. They understand the challenges and frustrations that come with breastfeeding, and their reassuring presence can make all the difference in boosting confidence for new moms. They create a safe space where moms can ask questions without feeling judged or inadequate. This emotional support is crucial in building maternal self-esteem and promoting bonding between mother and baby. Moreover, lactation consultants play an important role in identifying any potential problems or health issues related to breastfeeding. They are trained to recognize common issues like tongue-tie or low milk supply early on, allowing for timely intervention and treatment if necessary. Their expertise enables them to troubleshoot any difficulties that arise along the way and prevent complications from negatively impacting breastfeeding success.”

Having a lactation consultant has numerous benefits for new moms. From providing expert advice on breastfeeding techniques to offering much-needed emotional support, these professionals enhance the overall nursing experience while promoting maternal well-being.

