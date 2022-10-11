Sooji vs atta; which is healthier? A nutritionist answers

Sooji is often referred to as a great weight loss food as it is light on stomach and is a coarser grain as compared to the regular atta we consume every day. It is both used in delicious calorie-laden preparations as well as healthy recipes. From suji halwa, suji laddoo, upma, porridge, chilla, dosa, dhokla, the list of recipes prepared with semolina is endless. Wheat flour or atta is one of the staple food items in India but as the youth look for healthier food choices can this popular ingredient be replaced with suji or semolina? Is suji really healthier than atta as popularly believed?

In the wave of all so-called healthy grains, we may be forgetting the many benefits of wheat flour. Whole wheat flour is loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre, protein, magnesium, zinc, magnesium among others. While jury is still not out on whether sooji is better than atta, nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi whose Instagram posts are all about busting food myths recently compared the two popular flours made from wheat. Here's what it is healthier among the two as per the nutrition expert. (Also read: Navratri 2022 special suji halwa recipe: Try this delectable suji halwa recipe)

"Many people believe that sooji is healthier as compared to atta because it is a coarser grain. However, it actually has lesser fibre and micronutrient content than atta. In fact, sooji is closer to maida than atta!" writes Rastogi.

Rastogi says that sooji which is also known as semolina or rava is a more processed form of wheat and has lesser fibre while whole wheat atta is made by running wheat through a mill.

"Atta has all parts of wheat, including germ (nutrition centre) and bran (fibre). Germ is the most micronutrient dense part of the grain. Bran has the majority of fibre. Therefore, the nutrition of atta is the same as whole wheat. Sooji is made by passing wheat through the mill for coarser grain. Then it is sifted to remove both germs and bran. The end result? Sooji is low in both fibre and micronutrients," says Rastogi.

So, if you want to add more protein, fibre and micronutrients to your diet, you must choose atta over sooji any day.

