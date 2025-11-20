Struggling with body pain? Here are some uncommon exercises to get instant relief

Body pain is quite common among young adults and athletes who play sports regularly. While balms, sprays, and pills can take some time to reduce your aches, some uncommon exercises can cause instant relief. A social media page, The Anatomy of Therapy, dropped a video on October 16, showcasing several exercises that can be effective for both men and women. They are easy to carry out and can be performed at home or anywhere indoors to get instant relief from pain. These uncommon stretching exercises can help you relieve pain easily.(Representative image/Unsplash)

To relieve aches in the trapezius muscles

The muscle is placed below the neck, leading towards the shoulder. To cure the pain, you must stand near the wall and twist from the waist to push towards the wall. Doing the exercise 10-15 times a day can help in relieving the trapezius muscles, with better shoulder and neck movements.

To relieve any ache in the rotator cuff

The muscles in the shoulder often stiffen while either working out or playing a sport. Hence, to relieve the pain, stand near a hard surface and place your elbow over it. Lean down and take a deep breath. This way, the rotator cuffs will loosen up, giving you instant relief.

To reduce pain in the rhombic muscles

The rhombic muscle is placed near the shoulder, and the pain can be unbearable. To get relief, sit on a chair or a stool with one hand touching the back of the neck. Hold the bicep with the other hand, and stretch backward for 10-15 times. This way, the back will also be stretched, and the muscle pain will reduce. It will also loosen up the thoracic spine.

To lower the pain along the spine

In order to reduce any pain along the spine, you should sit on a chair or a stool. Take a hand towel, and hold the ends with each hand. Stretch out in the motion of up and down while moving the hands along with it. This will stretch the back, as well as the shoulders, alongside the spine.

To relieve aches in the latissimus dorsi

This can keep the latissimus dorsi, situated on the right side of the spine, strong. Press the right-hand thumb against the doorframe. Stretch yourself on the opposite side, and while leaning, breathe in and out. Wait for a few seconds, and release. Through the exercise, the latissimus dorsi will loosen up, reducing pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.