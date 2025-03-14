Struggling with sleep? Check out ‘secret hack to fall asleep fast’

Many people experience trouble falling asleep. Long-term sleep loss has severe ramifications on our health and well-being. If you are looking for tips and tricks for putting your mind to rest and getting a good night's sleep, a February 17 post shared on his health-based Instagram page by ‘Dr Ganesh’ could help. Also read | Kareena Kapoor’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar says sleep is the most important thing for weight loss Slow, repetitive counting creates a calming effect, helping to slow down your heart rate and relax your muscles.(Unsplash)

What is simple counting backward trick?

In it, Dr Ganesh shared that by focusing on counting, you redirect your mind away from stressful thoughts and worries that might be keeping you awake. He said in a video, “There is a secret hack to fall asleep fast and I use it whenever I struggle to fall asleep. The technique is counting 100 backwards. Here is how it works: lie down in a comfortable position. Close your eyes and start counting backwards from 100 slowly; with each number take slow breath, in and out. By the time you reach 70, 60 or 50, you are likely asleep. I have never reached 50.”

He added, “If you lose track or forget where you are, don't worry, pick a random number, and start again from there. It is about gently redirecting your mind to something calming and repetitive. Try this and let me know if it works for you.”

In his caption, he wrote, “Simple counting backward trick. Instead of forcing yourself to sleep, start counting backward from 100 — slowly, in your mind. Each number pulls your focus away from racing thoughts and signals your brain to relax. Before you know it… you’re asleep. Sounds too simple? Try it tonight and see for yourself. What’s your go-to sleep hack? Drop it in the comments!”

More sleep hacks

Need some more tips for better sleep? Click here for expert-backed tips on how you can get the best night's sleep. From paying attention to the room's temperature to washing your bedding and even having a nighttime routine, these tips could allow you to sleep well.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.