Suffering from chronic pelvic pain? Gynaecologist shares 6 red flags to never overlook

Pelvic pain is a common concern for many women, but recognising the early warning signs is crucial to prevent it from progressing into more serious health complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "Although periodic discomfort may be attributed to menstruation or minor infections, recurrent or uncontrollable pelvic pain can be a sign of underlying medical conditions that should not be ignored." Pelvic pain is a reality for many women.(Shutterstock)

Dr Astha Dayal further shared a few red flags that we should be aware of:

1. Pain that lasts beyond your menstrual cycle

If your pelvic pain lingers for weeks or occurs beyond your period, it may indicate endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), or ovarian cysts. Pain that lasts should always be assessed by a gynecologist.

2. Pain during intercourse

Painful sex (dyspareunia) might be a symptom of endometriosis, uterine fibroids, vaginal infections, or pelvic muscle floor disorders. If sex consistently hurts, medical advice should be sought.

3. Abnormal vaginal bleeding

Intermenstrual bleeding, abnormal heaviness of periods, or postmenopausal bleeding with pain is suggestive of hormonal disturbances, fibroids, or more sinister conditions such as cervical or endometrial cancer.

Get your pelvic pain checked.(Pexels)

4. Frequent or painful urination

Pelvic pain accompanied by urinary frequency, urgency, or burning may suggest urinary tract infections, bladder disorders, or interstitial cystitis. Delaying the diagnosis can cause harm.

5. Abdominal or pelvic discomfort without explanation

Pelvic pain with constipation, diarrhea, or bloating is sometimes associated with ovarian cysts or IBS. A thorough workup can distinguish between the cause.

6. Fever or abnormal vaginal discharge

Pelvic pain with fever, malodorous discharge, or chills can be a sign of infection, e.g., PID. Prompt intervention is needed to avoid permanent reproductive impairment.

"Early diagnosis can avoid complications and enhance treatment results. If you have continuous, worsening, or atypical pelvic pain, don't hesitate to visit your gynecologist. On-time medical treatment can safeguard your reproductive health as well as overall well-being," the gynecologist highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.