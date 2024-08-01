Sunflower seeds: Can we have it as a morning snack? Nutritional benefits to know

Sunflower seeds are harvested after the sunflower has bloomed and died. When the back of the sunflower’s head turns yellow, sunflower seeds are ready to be harvested. Sunflower seeds make for a great garnish. However, sunflower seeds are a great morning snack as well. Loaded with nutrients, sunflower seeds are the perfect way to start a healthy day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Priti Korgaonkar, Nutritionist, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, said, “Sunflower seeds, often overlooked as a mere garnish, pack a powerful nutritional punch that makes them an excellent choice for a morning snack. These tiny seeds, harvested from the sunflower plant, are not only delicious but also loaded with essential nutrients that can provide a healthy start to your day.” Loaded with nutrients, sunflower seeds are the perfect way to start a healthy day.(Shutterstock)

Sunflower seeds: Nutritional benefits

Healthy fats: Sunflower seeds are a rich source of healthy fats, particularly polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are essential for maintaining heart health. These healthy fats can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Vitamins and minerals: Sunflower seeds are loaded with vitamins and minerals. They are particularly rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage, supports immune function, and promotes healthy skin. Sunflower seeds also contain a good amount of B vitamins, including B1 (thiamine), which is vital for energy metabolism, and B6, which is essential for brain health and mood regulation.

Dietary fiber: Sunflower seeds provide dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health. Fiber helps regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Ways to incorporate sunflower seeds in the morning diet:

Adding sunflower seeds to the morning routine is easy and versatile. We can sprinkle them on top of yogurt or oatmeal, or blend them into smoothies, or simply enjoy a handful on them. We can also mix them with other nuts and dried fruits to create a nutritious trail mix, and have a healthy breakfast.

