Surgeon shares 10 tips to boost metabolism in your 30s: Add more protein and spices to diet

When we turn 30, the body gets a setback, as the diet and workout that worked in the 20s, start showing slower results. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Arush Sabharwal, bariatric and metabolic surgeon at Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes Clinic said, "If you feel that this is just in your mindset, it's not true. After you turn 30, your body's metabolism actually begins to slow down due to changes in muscle mass, hormones and lifestyle."

However, the good news is that with the right lifestyle and diet, metabolism can be improved in your 40. Here are a few tips suggested by the surgeon:

1. Prioritise protein intake

Protein in diet keeps you full for a longer time and your body takes time to digest it. This gives a boost to the body’s thermogenesis. You should aim to consume at least 20-30 grams of protein in every meal.

2. Weight training is essential

The body’s muscle mass begins to decline with age, and this also lowers the body’s metabolism. Try incorporating weight training in your schedule at least thrice a week for maximising benefits.

3. Breakfast is an important meal

A well-balanced breakfast with adequate protein helps to give metabolism a boost and assists in balancing out blood sugar levels.

4. Maintain hydration status

Even mild dehydration slows calorie-burning. Drinking cold water may give a slight thermogenic boost.

5. Stress management

When the body is under chronic stress, cortisol levels rise and this leads to fat storage in the body, especially around the belly area. Practices like yoga, meditation or deep breathing help to manage stress.

Tips to boost metabolism.

6. Quality sleep

Poor sleep is linked with disrupted hormones, namely leptin and ghrelin. Insufficient sleep (preferably less than 7-8 hours) makes you hungrier, giving a slowdown to metabolism.

7. Limit down the consumption of processed food

Consuming carbs and sugars in diet in excessive amounts spikes the levels of insulin and this, in turn, leads to fat storage. So always try to have a balanced meal that is inclusive of whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and veggies.

8. Focus on NEAT

If you go to the gym but don’t see results, you will notice that non-exercise activity burns more calories. These include walking, stairs climbing, standing etc.

9. Spices raise metabolism:

Certain foods can also raise the body’s metabolic rate such as chilli peppers (as they contain capsaicin) and ginger.

10. Maintain good gut health:

A healthy gut microbiome helps in better digestion and boost the body's metabolism. Add probiotic-rich foods in the diet, such as yoghurt, kefir, etc.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.