Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'besan cheela is the worst vegetarian breakfast'; shares hack for extra protein

The fitness trainer explained that while the savoury gram flour pancake is a beloved vegetarian option , it often lacks the macronutrient density required to sustain high energy levels throughout the day. To fix this, he offered three specific hacks to transform the meal from a simple carb-heavy dish into a 'proteinified' powerhouse.

Siddhartha opened his video with a bold hook to capture his followers' attention. "Besan cheela is the worst breakfast you can eat," he stated. "Now that I have your attention, listen to me carefully. Besan cheela is fine. It has a little bit of protein, not a lot. Don't be surprised," he added.

In a move that surely ruffled the feathers of traditional Indian breakfast lovers, Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s toned physique, took to Instagram to critique a household staple. On March 18, Siddhartha posted a video on Instagram saying ' besan cheela is the worst veg breakfast' — before quickly clarifying his stance to offer a nutritional upgrade. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'

Three steps to a 'proteinified' cheela According to Siddhartha, the traditional preparation of besan cheela often undermines its health benefits. He broke down the necessary adjustments:

⦿ Watch the fat: "First of all, you have to tell your mom not to fry it in oil. If your besan cheela is swimming in oil, it won't be healthy for anyone," Siddhartha said.

⦿ The probiotic addition: To boost the amino acid profile, he suggested a side dish. "Number two: if you add 100 or 200 grams of Greek yoghurt, you've now added protein to your besan cheela," Siddhartha shared. Also read | Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians

⦿ The secret ingredient: For those serious about fitness, he suggested an unconventional mix-in. Siddhartha shared, "But if you want to balance it even more, then you add a scoop of protein [powder]. Now this becomes a high-protein meal, keeping the besan cheela."

The goal: productivity and satiety The fitness trainer shared that these modifications aren't just about muscle building, but about managing hunger and focus. "I'm not saying don't eat besan cheela," Siddhartha clarified, adding, "But after eating this, you won't feel hungry for three hours. You will stay away from cravings and your productivity levels will be great."

In the post's caption, Siddhartha reiterated that his critique was more about incompleteness than unhealthiness: "Besan cheela isn’t a bad breakfast, it’s just incomplete on its own. A little less oil, some Greek yogurt, and extra protein can make it a much better meal." He concluded the post by asking, "Question: What do you usually eat with your besan cheela: just chutney or something protein-rich too?"

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.