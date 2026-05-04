Tamil Nadu policeman shares workout and diet secrets for fit body: Running, skipping, beetroot juice, rice with veggies

In an Instagram video shared by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan on May 2, a policeman from the narcotics division in Tamil Nadu revealed his fitness and diet routine, highlighting the importance of staying active, especially for younger generations. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals An Instagram post showcases a Tamil Nadu policeman's disciplined fitness and diet regimen. (Instagram/fit.blog.by.jc)

In a profession often characterised by high stress, irregular hours, and the physical demands of maintaining public safety, he shared how he counters sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles.

Policeman's workout and diet routine The policeman detailed a rigorous daily routine consisting of a 2 km-run, push-ups and skipping and strength training twice a week. His diet focuses on balanced nutrition:

⦿ Breakfast: Oats and a unique beetroot juice blend. His beetroot juice recipe comprises beetroot, amla (Indian gooseberry), ginger, and carrot.

⦿ Lunch and dinner: Rice with vegetables, eggs, soy chunks, and 200 grams of chicken.

⦿ Snacks: Guava in the evening.