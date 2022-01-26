Tanishaa Mukerji is switching it up at the gym. Here's proof

Pilates girl Tanishaa Mukerji loves her time at the gym. The actor, when not working or traveling, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her own living space or her terrace, engrossed in a yoga routine or a free-hand exercise routine. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and also keeps sharting snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile to share updates regarding fitness and also give motivation to her fans.

Tanishaa, when not making us envious with her drool-worthy pictures from her travel diaries, is usually spotted in the Pilates studio of celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The actor loves to sweat it out at the studio. Namrata also keeps sharing snippets of Tanishaa's fitness progress on her respective Instagram stories.

ALSO READ: 'After all the madness,' this is how Tanishaa Mukerji feels like

A day back, Tanishaa switched it up at the Pilates studio and the snippet of the routine made fitness lovers scurry to take notes of how to ace it like a boss. Tanishaa, in the video, can be seen being harnessed from her waist on a gym equipment. Then she can be seen doing pushups repeatedly on a Pilates platform. Dressed in a white and pink striped tee shirt and a pair of ink gym trousers, Tanishaa can be seen repeatedly acing the pushups to perfection with controlled movements. Tanishaa's colleague from the film industry Sharmin Segal also featured in the video acing the same fitness routine. Take a look:

Instagram story of Namrata Purohit.(Instagram/@namratapurohit)

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. It helps in gaining more muscular control, thereby increasing the flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving muscle strength and tone, especially abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. It also helps in enhancing the muscular balance of the both sides of the body. Pilates pushups, as performed by Tanishaa in the video, also come with a lot of benefits. It helps in strengthening the arm and shoulder muscles. It also helps in working out of the abs and core muscles. Legs also get workout out with the stretching of the hamstrings. Pilates pushups help in working out of the entire body.