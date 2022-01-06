'Dipped into' Arambol lake, Tanishaa Mukerji experienced a sunset like this…

Tanishaa Mukerji is currently chilling like a villain in Goa. The actor, who is a travel enthusiast, is often spotted taking off to drool-worthy locations for her trips. For her New Year vacations, Tanishaa chose a place where she has been going for years now – Goa. The actor's Instagram since then has been replete with pictures documenting her ventures in Goa. From posing with the sand in her toes and living the beach life to taking a break and enjoying a cup of tea, Tanishaa has been doing it all.

A day back, Tanishaa shared a set of pictures of herself that perfectly captured her amazement of having witnessed a beautiful sunset. Tanishaa chose an offbeat way of experiencing the sunset – she took a dip in a lake and watched the sun go down from there. Dressed in an ochre monokini, Tanishaa added a satin throw to her beach look. In a picture from the set, Tanishaa can be seen waist down in the water and posing for a picture.

In the other pictures, Tanishaa can be seen looking at the sea and the sun going down and having a moment with just herself. With the beach in the vicinity and the lake, Tanishaa is having a quiet vacation. " Enjoying the sunset… dipped into the lil inlet Arambol sweet lake and saw another part of Goa. Been coming here for years and finally getting to go to places I’ve never been,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

A few days back, Tanishaa gave us a glimpse of the way she started her New Year celebrations – with the sand in her toe, the sea in her mind and decked up in her crochet blue top which she made herself. " Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy," she wrote.

Tanishaa's pictures are giving us major travel goals, and also motivating us to start making our next travel itinerary.