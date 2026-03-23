Tip of the day: ENT doctor urges you to avoid this mistake while cleaning ears

The uncomfortable ache in your ear has you scrambling for Q-tips? And like the relief akin to finally scratching that nagging itch on your back, you end up shoving them into your ears. This practice is common, with many people regularly trying to clear earwax in an attempt to ‘clean’ their ears and put a stop to that persistent itch. One mistake while cleaning ear can damage your hearing! (Picture credit: Freepik)

But this habit is like digging your own hole, incredibly counterproductive, and usually does more harm than good. And time to time, the urge to clean the earwax builds, but learning the right way to clean the ears will help you save a lot of trouble.

We asked Dr Nitya Subramanian, ENT doctor at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, to help demystify this common belief, calling out incorrect ear cleaning techniques.

"Improper ear cleaning can lead to infections, wax buildup, or even permanent hearing loss if the right measures are not adopted,” Dr Subramanian stated, highlighting the sensitivity of incorrect ear cleaning methods.



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You don't need to fret over cleaning your ears regularly. The ENT doctor reminded us that it naturally carries the process of ear cleaning. Any interference only disturbs this natural process. She called ears ‘self-cleaning marvels.'

Explaining it further, she described how ears naturally stay clean: “The ear is self-cleaning; the wax (cerumen) that builds up traps dust, bacteria, and debris, and then naturally migrates out through everyday jaw movements like chewing or talking.”