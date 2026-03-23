Tip of the day: ENT doctor urges you to avoid this mistake while cleaning ears
Identify which is the biggest red flag ear cleaning mistake that can make you deaf if you are not careful.
The uncomfortable ache in your ear has you scrambling for Q-tips? And like the relief akin to finally scratching that nagging itch on your back, you end up shoving them into your ears. This practice is common, with many people regularly trying to clear earwax in an attempt to ‘clean’ their ears and put a stop to that persistent itch.
But this habit is like digging your own hole, incredibly counterproductive, and usually does more harm than good. And time to time, the urge to clean the earwax builds, but learning the right way to clean the ears will help you save a lot of trouble.
We asked Dr Nitya Subramanian, ENT doctor at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, to help demystify this common belief, calling out incorrect ear cleaning techniques.
"Improper ear cleaning can lead to infections, wax buildup, or even permanent hearing loss if the right measures are not adopted,” Dr Subramanian stated, highlighting the sensitivity of incorrect ear cleaning methods.
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You don't need to fret over cleaning your ears regularly. The ENT doctor reminded us that it naturally carries the process of ear cleaning. Any interference only disturbs this natural process. She called ears ‘self-cleaning marvels.'
Explaining it further, she described how ears naturally stay clean: “The ear is self-cleaning; the wax (cerumen) that builds up traps dust, bacteria, and debris, and then naturally migrates out through everyday jaw movements like chewing or talking.”
Common mistakes to avoid
Among the many mistakes, the ENT doctor flagged cotton swabs as one of the most dangerous ones. "Cotton swabs top the list of errors,” she asserted. The others that follow are some of the ‘viral’ ear-cleaning hacks that continue to circulate.
Dr Subramanian listed why these methods are incorrect:
1. Using cotton swabs (Q-tips):
- Pushing swabs deep into the ear canal shoves wax deeper
- Cause impaction, abrasions, or ruptured eardrums.
2. Ear candling
- Ear candles are hollow cones that promise to ‘suction’ wax but deliver burns, wax drips into the canal, and even fires
- Zero efficacy and pose high risks to ear health.
3. Over-irrigating or harsh objects
- Bobby pins, paperclips, or aggressive water flushing during showers strips protective wax, inviting infections like otitis externa (swimmer's ear)
- In India, humid climates exacerbate infections in monsoons.
Warning signs
Don’t ignore the warning signs. The ENT doctor highlighted symptoms related to ear itchiness that may indicate a more complicated issue. These typically include persistent pain or itchiness over a long period, sometimes along with a sense of fullness. It’s always better to consult an expert rather than self-diagnose.
Further, for ear infections or damage, she urged people to watch out for signs like hearing loss, unusual discharge, dizziness, vertigo, or persistent blockage. Often, ENT specialists provide professional cleaning methods such as suction or controlled irrigation, which clear blockages safely and swiftly.
Recommended approach: Doctor's tips
If you are cleaning by yourself, the ENT doctor firmly advised you to keep these two simple things in mind: stick to gentle and external cleaning. This means one should avoid inserting the Qtip deep inside the ear canal. Aggressive cleaning is also not recommended.
Next, we asked Dr Subramanian when and how one should clean, “After bathing, simply take a soft, damp cloth and gently wipe the outer ear, the visible part you can easily reach, to remove any surface dirt or moisture without ever venturing inside the canal.” The main advantage of this procedure is you allow your ears to self-regulate wax production.
If you are struggling with excess oil, then the doctor recommended, “Use over-the-counter softening drops (like olive oil or carbamide peroxide) for 3-5 days. After this softening period, you can gently rinse with lukewarm water using a bulb syringe, tilting your head to let the water flow softly out.”
Many may use steam to clean out the wax, but this is not advisable. The ENT doctor elaborated, “Always avoid high-pressure streams from showers or gadgets, as they can strip protective wax and invite infections, especially in India's humid climate.”
Most of the ear-related issues are avoidable; the ENT doctor highlighted that 90 per cent of ear issues can be averted if people follow the correct ear cleaning methods.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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