Tips to protect your child from heatwaves this summer: Dos and don’ts for kids

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 30, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Health expert on how kids should be protected during heat waves and essential tips for parents to follow to ensure that the child is safe and sound in summer

Usually, playing and exercising outside aids in a child's physical and mental health development but outdoor activities for children should be limited when there is scorching heat outside. Currently, the hotter days during summer have become a matter of concern for the entire country so, children should be protected during heat waves and parents should follow these essential tips and ensure that the child is safe and sound.

Tips to protect your child from heatwaves this summer: Dos and don’ts for kids (Photo by Andrew Seaman on Unsplash)
Summer is known to be pleasing as many people go on vacation and enjoy outdoor activities where children especially are happy as they get to play their favourite games outdoors but unfortunately, summer can also give a tough time to children. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Sawant, Consultant and Head Department of Paediatrics at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, shared, “High temperatures and extreme heat can cause children to become sick. It can invite dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke which is a medical emergency and can turn fatal for the child. Did you know? A heat stroke can cause permanent damage to important organs, or even death, if not treated immediately. It is the need of the hour for parents to take enough care of their children.”

He suggested a few dos and don’ts when it comes to children:

· Children should avoid going outdoors between 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm and spend time at home. Parents can play indoor games with children such as carom, board games such as snake and ladder, chess, and ludo, read, listens to music, and watch educational movies.

· Encourage the child to drink enough water to avoid dehydration. On hot days, infants on breast milk can be given additional breast milk, but they should not be given water, especially in the first 6 months. Infants receiving formula can be given additional formula in a bottle too.

· Motivate the child to stay active at home as summer can lead to lethargy and fatigue.

· Try to block out the sun at home during the day by closing curtains and blinds. Open the window when the weather outside is cool.

· Opt for -colored, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen for your child.

· Do not leave your children or pets in cars when the weather is hot outside.

· Consult the doctor if the child is having a headache, diarrhoea, faster breathing, nausea, vomiting, and fainting spells. See to it that the child is safe when there is a hot climate outside.

Topics
