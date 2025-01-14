Too hot or too cold? Here's why your home’s temperature could be hurting your focus, brain health

For many, the thermostat is just another dial to adjust but for older adults, finding the perfect indoor temperature might be a crucial factor in maintaining focus and mental sharpness. A study from the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, has revealed how indoor temperature affects older adults’ ability to concentrate—even in the comfort of their own homes. Could your home be making you forgetful? The temperature might be to blame.(Image by Shutterstock)

The research is a wake-up call, especially as climate change brings increasingly extreme temperatures. It highlights the importance of maintaining a balanced indoor climate for the ageing population, whose cognitive well-being might depend on it.

The ideal indoor climate

In the year-long study, researchers monitored 47 older adults, aged 65 and above, in their natural home settings and found that cognitive performance, specifically attention, thrives within a temperature range of 20-24°C (68-75°F). Straying outside this range by as little as 4°C (7°F) significantly doubled the likelihood of participants reporting attention difficulties.

While both hot and cold conditions impacted focus, the study found that cold temperatures had a stronger negative effect. Participants reported more significant cognitive challenges when feeling cold than when feeling hot, suggesting that adequate heating during winter months is especially critical for older adults.

Temperature’s impact on ageing minds

Why does temperature have such a profound impact on cognition? As we age, our bodies become less efficient at regulating temperature, a vulnerability often compounded by chronic health conditions or medications. These physiological changes can extend beyond physical discomfort to impair cognitive functions like attention and memory.

Smart thermostat is eco-friendly. (Shutterstock)

Dr Amir Baniassadi, the study’s lead author, explained, “Our findings underscore the importance of understanding how environmental factors, like indoor temperature, impact cognitive health in aging populations. With global temperatures rising, ensuring access to temperature-controlled environments will be crucial for protecting older adults’ cognitive well-being.”

Real-life implications

The study participants, with an average age of 79, completed over 17,000 surveys during the study period, reporting on their thermal comfort and ability to maintain focus. Most lived in private housing and had control over their indoor climate, making the results even more striking.

If relatively advantaged individuals face cognitive challenges from temperature variations, vulnerable populations may experience even greater risks. With many older adults living on fixed incomes, maintaining optimal indoor temperatures can be a financial challenge.

As climate change continues to drive extreme weather events, this research highlights the need for public health policies and housing interventions that prioritise indoor climate resilience for ageing populations.

What this means for caregivers and families

For families and caregivers, this study offers actionable insights like ensuring that older adults’ living spaces remain within the cognitive “sweet spot” of 68-75°F can support their mental clarity and overall well-being. Simple measures like programmable thermostats, efficient heating and cooling systems and financial assistance for energy costs could make a significant difference.

Beyond physical health: The bigger picture

This research builds on previous studies that link climate change to health outcomes, expanding the conversation to include cognitive health. While much attention has focused on the physical dangers of extreme temperatures, this study suggests that even moderate temperature variations inside homes can have a profound impact on daily life for older adults.

Tips to improve senior citizens' mental health (Photo by Tim Kilby on Unsplash)

As we prepare for more unpredictable weather patterns, the thermostat may become one of the most important tools in promoting healthy ageing. So, the next time you visit your grandma’s house, don’t just check in on her well-being—take a glance at her thermostat as the right temperature might just be the key to keeping her mind as sharp as ever.

Takeaway

The findings emphasise the need for -

Affordable temperature regulation solutions: Subsidised programs for heating and cooling systems.

Subsidised programs for heating and cooling systems. Energy efficiency in housing: Building codes that prioritise insulation and climate control.

Building codes that prioritise insulation and climate control. Community awareness campaigns: Education on the importance of indoor temperature for cognitive health.

Dr Baniassadi noted, “This research highlights the need for public health interventions and housing policies that prioritize climate resilience for older adults.” With a bit of attention to the thermostat, we might help ageing loved ones stay not just comfortable but mentally agile in the years ahead.

Study reference

