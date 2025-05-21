Trying to lose weight? Have a pint of ice cream occasionally: Here's why

The traditional weight loss theories suggest that we must never ever give in to our cravings. However, a recent study has good news for the ones trying to lose weight. The study, published in the journal Physiology an Behavior and led by Nouf W. Alfouzan and Manabu TNakamura, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign says that giving in to your cravings sometimes can actually accelerate weight loss. Also read | Woman who dropped 68 kilos, shares 5 weight loss tips for real, sustainable changes Giving in to your cravings sometimes can actually accelerate weight loss. (Shutterstock)

The study, published on March 15, 2025, throws light on a correlation between weight loss and cravings. It states that weight loss helps in reducing cravings, and managing cravings by occasionally giving in to it can facilitate weight loss.

Unlike general hunger which does not have specific demands, cravings usually involve yearning for a specific type of food, be it the brownie in the kitchen or the tub of ice cream in the refrigerator. For people trying to lose weight, these cravings usually are about calorie-dense food items.

Give in to your cravings, it can help weight loss.(Freepik)

Findings of the study

The study was conducted by tracking 30 adults for 24 months. The participants were trying to lose weight. It was observed that participants who lose more than 5% o0f their body fat showed significant reduction in cravings, while the ones who did not demonstrate weight loss, still had major cravings for calorie-rich food items.

During the course of the study, a strategy was adopted to observe how cravings can impact weight loss. Instead of eliminating cheat meals from the diet completely, participants were allowed to include small portions of their craved foods in their balanced meals. It was observed that this led to faster weight loss. Also read | Love junk food but afraid of gaining weight? Lifestyle coach shares 5 strategies to balance health and cravings

For the ones still struggling with persistent cravings even after weight loss efforts, the study authors suggested that stress can be the culprit. Stress can significantly increase cravings, making weight loss difficult. Enrolling in stress or anxiety coping programs can help these people in losing weight faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.