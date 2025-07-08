Tummy swelling and recurring fever? Urologist flags overlooked symptoms of pediatric kidney cancer

Contrary to popular belief, pediatric cancer rarely begins with clear or obvious symptoms. In children, many warning signs are often mistaken for common childhood issues. However, if certain symptoms keep recurring, it's important not to overlook them and to seek medical attention promptly. Also read | Pediatric cancers: Types, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment Watch out for these signs of pediatric kidney cancer.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. G. Ravindra Varma, sr. consultant urologist and pediatric urologist, transplant surgeon, managing director, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Vizag said, “Most parents aren’t told that certain small but repeated health issues that especially in babies and toddlers might be the body’s way of waving a red flag.” Also read | It’s not just a fever: Doctor says these 13 could be first signs of cancer in your child

Common symptoms of pediatric kidney cancer that parents miss out on:

Fever that keeps coming back, without a clear reason.

Urine infections more than once, even after treatment.

Crying while passing urine or avoiding going to the toilet.

Bedwetting that continues well past toilet training.

A baby who isn’t feeding well or not gaining weight.

A bulge or unusual swelling in the tummy.

Past discomfort or issues after circumcision.

Any child who has been told they have kidney scarring early in life.

Know the early warning signs of pediatric kidney cancer.(Shutterstock)

Many of these repeated issues could be linked to underlying kidney problems and in some rare cases, even to kidney cancer in children,” added Dr. G. Ravindra Varma. The expert further added that there are certain factors that make the symptoms tricky, such as:

There might not be any pain

The child may simply look tired or dull

A lump in the belly might be the only outward sign

There could be blood in the urine, even just once

When to see a pediatric urologist:

"If your child shows these signs more than once, especially issues related to urine, belly swelling, or repeated fevers, it’s not just about more antibiotics. It may be time to see a pediatric urologist, a doctor who’s trained to look deeper into kidney and urinary problems in children. They can spot what others might miss and start the right care early, before it becomes serious,” Dr. G. Ravindra Varma emphasised on early medical intervention. Also read | Risk factors of chronic kidney disease in children: Study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.