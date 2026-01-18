Uttar Pradesh's Kalanamak rice: Nutritionist says Buddha rice is a superfood with low GI, high protein and fibre

Kalanamak rice, also known as 'black aromatic rice' or ‘Buddha rice’ is grown in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar - situated in the fertile plains of the Indian subcontinent. The place has rich soil, where the principal crops include rice, wheat, mustard (sarson), and potatoes, with kala namak rice being especially popular. This rice has been cultivated since the Buddhist period, around 600 BC. In Kapilvastu, which was once ruled by King Śuddhodana, the father of Gautama Buddha, excavations found grains of this ancient rice. Similar carbonised grains were discovered in Aligarhwa, near the Nepal border. What are the health benefits of Kalanamak rice? (ADOBE STOCK)

"Kalanamak rice is known for its strong aroma and high levels of iron, zinc, and protein, making it very nutritious. It contains antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, which help protect against heart disease and improve skin health," Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali Program by ArogyaWorld, tells Health Shots. Often called 'Buddha rice' due to its place of origin, it is one of India's oldest and most fragrant rice varieties.

Kalanamak rice is a traditional aromatic black-husked rice known for its distinctive nutty flavour and rich aroma.

What makes Kalanamak rice special? Let’s look at the reasons this rice is special!

1. High in nutrients Kalanamak rice is celebrated for its nutritional value. "It is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making it a great alternative to regular rice. This aromatic rice is high in iron, which helps maintain energy and vitality," says Dr Pasi. It is invaluable for people with anaemia, as iron is essential for the production of blood.

Additionally, vitamin B in Kalanamak rice supports metabolism and brain health. "Minerals like potassium and zinc enhance its health benefits, helping to regulate blood pressure and boost the immune system", says Dr Pasi. With so many nutrients in every serving, Kalanamak rice really is a superfood.

It also has a lower glycemic index of 49-52, making it a diabetic-friendly choice.

2. Good for digestion Kalanamak rice also benefits digestive health. It contains fibre, which is important for maintaining gut health. "Fibre helps promote regular bowel movements, making this rice a good choice for those looking to improve digestion", says the expert.

Eating fibre-rich foods can help manage weight by making you feel full. This means Kalanamak rice can fit nicely into a balanced diet for weight management. "Its gentle effect on digestion makes it easy to include in meals without the bloating that often comes with other carb-heavy foods", says the expert.

3. Delicious flavour and aroma What makes Kalanamak rice stand out is not just its nutritional value but also its taste and aroma. "Known for its nutty and earthy aroma, Kalanamak rice adds a special touch to any meal," says the expert. Its unique scent enhances the dining experience, turning ordinary dishes into delightful treats.

When cooked, Kalanamak rice becomes long and fluffy, perfect for many recipes. It pairs well with vegetables, lentils, and meats, and its flavour can complement many dishes. For food lovers looking for unique meals, Kalanamak rice is a delicious option waiting to be enjoyed.

4. Organically grown and eco-friendly Knowing where our food comes from is very important. Kalanamak rice is mainly grown organically, without pesticides or chemical fertilisers. This makes it an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers and those who want to support sustainable practices.

Organic farming protects the environment and maintains rice’s nutritional value. Choosing Kalanamak rice means you support eco-friendly farming and reduce health risks associated with chemical agricultural products. It’s a wise choice for both your health and the planet.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)