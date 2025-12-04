Want to 'lose 2 kg in 7 days'? Fitness coach says forget crash diets, shares top 3 tips for real fat loss

Shedding those extra kilos isn't a one-night magic trick, it's all about the small, consistent choices you make every day that eventually get you to your goal. Fitness and nutrition coach Kush Malhotra has urged his Instagram followers to abandon the pursuit of instant results, clarifying the difference between temporary weight loss and sustainable body fat reduction. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Ditching the quick-fix mentality is key to sustainable fat loss, according to fitness coach Kush Malhotra. (Freepik)

In a November 13 Instagram post, he detailed why extreme dieting methods lead to misleading numbers on the scale, advocating instead for a patient, science-backed approach. In the video he posted, Kush explained that while drastic measures like severe carbohydrate cutting and excessive cardio might show an initial drop in weight, this is largely an illusion. “How can you lose 2 kilograms of body fat in one week? I will show you,” Kush said in the video.

Losing water weight vs actual loss

He immediately corrected this notion, stating that a genuine weekly fat loss is realistically limited to about 500 grams, achievable through a 500-calorie daily deficit. He cautioned that the additional 1.5 kilograms of weight lost from extreme methods is overwhelmingly water weight, not actual body fat.

Kush said in Hindi, “This is equivalent to approximately 500 grams of body fat. If you maintain a deficit of 500 calories daily, this is the amount of fat you will lose in one week. But what if I tell you that by cutting carbs and doing two to three hours of cardio daily, you can achieve an additional 1.5 kilograms of weight loss. Yes, your weight will definitely drop by an additional 1.5 kilograms. But most of that will be water weight, not actual body fat.”

How to actually burn fat

For genuine, long-term body composition change, Kush outlined a simple, three-part strategy focused on consistency and habit: maintain a daily calorie deficit of 250 to 500 calories, consume one to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, and incorporate consistent weight training four to five times per week.

He explained, “Now, people don't understand that there is a big difference between weight loss and fat loss. Realistically, the maximum fat loss you can achieve is up to 500 grams in one week. For most people, achieving even this much becomes a significant challenge. However, to truly lose fat, you must maintain a daily calorie deficit of 250 to 500 calories. You must consume one to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight, and you must do weight training four to five times a week.”

Kush stressed that the most important factor was psychological: “Most importantly, you will need to abandon the instant results mindset. Just as your fat wasn't gained in one or two days, similarly, that fat will not be lost in one or two days.”

Dietitian confirms the difference

Supporting Kush's guidance, Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed the confusion surrounding water versus fat weight. She said: “Many people who want to lose weight get confused about whether their body is holding extra water or storing extra fat. Both can make you feel heavy, but they are very different. Water retention means your body is holding more fluid than usual. This can occur due to high salt intake, hormonal fluctuations, insufficient sleep, or stress.”

She added, “In this case, your weight may suddenly go up or down within one or two days. Your rings may feel tight, your face may look puffy, or your stomach may feel bloated. This weight usually drops quickly when you reduce salt, drink enough water, and sleep well. Fat gain, on the other hand, happens slowly. It does not change overnight. It increases when you eat more calories than you burn over time. Fat is stored under the skin or around the organs, and it needs a long-term plan to reduce.”

Edwina affirmed Kush's recommended 3-step approach for healthy fat loss, and said: “To lose fat safely, being in a calorie deficit is important. Most people can maintain a healthy weight with a 250–500 calorie deficit per day. This helps you lose weight without feeling weak or tired. A larger deficit may cause muscle loss and slow down metabolism. Protein is also important because it protects your muscles while you lose fat. Eating 1-1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is a simple and effective rule. Protein also keeps you fuller for longer, making the diet easier to follow. Adding strength training supports fat loss and improves body shape. Training for 4-5 hours per week helps you build muscle, burn more calories, and improve metabolism. It also keeps your bones strong and increases overall fitness.”

She concluded: “In simple terms, water weight fluctuates quickly, but fat loss requires consistency. A balanced calorie deficit, enough protein, and regular strength training make weight loss safe, healthy, and sustainable.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.