Want to work faster and feel better? Science says this specific type of music can help

Ever throw on your headphones at work, hoping that your "focus music" playlist will supercharge your productivity? You're not alone. With so many playlists out there, it's hard to know which ones actually work. A new study finally spills the beans: only certain types of tunes can boost your mood and sharpen your thinking, while others might just be plain distracting. New research shows workflow music improves mood and cognitive performance.(Freepik)

The link between music and productivity has intrigued both researchers and professionals for years. With streaming services making it easier than ever to listen while working, understanding these effects is becoming increasingly relevant. Previous research has produced mixed findings—some music can sharpen memory and attention, while others, particularly tracks with lyrics or complex compositions, can be distracting. (Also read: Do we sway to music even when we don’t enjoy it? Study discovers surprising details )

How work flow music boosts focus and mood

A recent study published in PLOS One found that specially designed "work flow" music helped participants think faster and feel more positive while tackling mentally demanding tasks. However, other background sounds, including minimalist "deep focus" tracks from streaming platforms, popular hit songs, and even simulated office noise (like distant chatter and soft keyboard typing), didn't offer the same cognitive benefits.

Participants who listened to workflow music showed improved speed and accuracy. (Freepik)

The key to effective workflow music is a moderate tempo, clear rhythm, and simple, lyric-free melodies. Unlike deep-focus tracks or catchy pop hits, it keeps engagement high without distraction. A study by American researchers tested how different background audio impacts focus. They recruited 196 participants via Amazon's Mechanical Turk and assigned them to four audio conditions. While listening for 10 minutes, participants completed the flanker task—a psychology test measuring selective attention and processing speed—by responding to a central arrow while ignoring surrounding distractions.

What makes "workflow" music unique?

It had a moderately fast tempo, steady beats, and simple melodies in major keys, avoiding complexity that might distract. The sound balanced frequencies below 6000 Hz, with moderate dynamic changes instead of sudden shifts. In contrast, "deep focus" music was more minimalist, with slower tempos and less defined rhythms. While both aimed to boost concentration, workflow music struck the perfect balance—engaging enough to lift mood without pulling attention away, unlike pop hits with lyrics and complex variations.

Study suggests that moderate tempo, clear rhythm, and lyric-free melodies are key to enhancing cognitive function. (Freepik)

Only those who listened to work flow music saw notable improvements in mood and task performance. They responded faster and more accurately over time, with 76% reporting a mood boost—far higher than other groups. These benefits are applied regardless of baseline anxiety levels, making it especially helpful for those struggling with stress. Interestingly, better mood correlated with better performance, suggesting that feeling good and working efficiently were closely linked in this setting.

Science behind music and productivity

The study also explored musical preferences and familiarity. While deep-focus music was pleasant, it didn't boost performance like workflow music. Interestingly, participants found work flow music less familiar, yet this didn't reduce its effectiveness. Pop hits, despite their popularity, offered no real mood or performance benefits, and office noise had similarly negligible effects.

These findings support the "arousal-mood theory," which suggests that music enhances cognitive performance by boosting both energy and positive emotions. Work flow music seemed to strike this ideal balance, unlike the other audio conditions. The study also examined individual differences, revealing that those highly sensitive to musical rewards—who experience stronger emotional reactions to music—tended to respond faster overall. This suggests that some people may benefit more from using music to enhance productivity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.