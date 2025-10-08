Wearing earbuds all day? Dermatologist warns you could face these skin issues

Listening to music makes the day easier, whether it is a long commute, working at your desk or sweating it out at the gym. But this also means wearing earbuds for long hours. The most commonly known dangers extend to auditory issues. But did you know your skin, too, gets affected? You are at risk of breakouts if you wear earbuds all the time!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Rinky Kapoor, celebrity dermatologist, co-founder and director of The Esthetic Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle one of the lesser-known issues: earbud-related breakouts, irritations and infections.

Why you may get acne from earbuds?

You may get acne near the jaw. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

The dermatologist highlighted that using earbuds for extended periods creates an unfavourable environment around the region.

Explaining more about this, she said, "Wearing earbuds for long stretches creates a closed environment of heat, sweat, and pressure on the skin. This makes pores more likely to clog and get inflamed, often leading to what we call acne mechanica. In some people, the issue may not be acne at all — it can be irritation from the earbud material (like silicone or metal), or even small infections in the hair follicles from bacteria transferred through the device."

Moreover, the skin-related issues from earbud usage appear differently. Dr Kapoor added, “Acne tends to show up as blocked pores or bumps, allergies cause more redness and itching, while infections appear as tender pustules.”

How to prevent?

Dr Kapoor shared these prevention tips:

Clean earbuds regularly with alcohol wipes and avoid sharing them. Give your skin breaks by taking them off every hour or two, or use over-ear headphones for longer calls. Don’t scrub the area harshly; a mild cleanser and, if needed, a light non-comedogenic moisturiser are enough to protect the skin barrier.

She recommended using over-the-counter treatments like benzoyl peroxide or azelaic acid when you see the first signs of irritation or breakouts. However, Dr Kapoor warned that if the pimples keep coming back or leave dark scars, it's important to see a dermatologist. It is important not to dismiss them just as earbud acne, as they may need medical creams or allergy testing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.