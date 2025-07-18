Weight loss coach shares 7 habits that can help lose body fat in just 2 weeks: Have more volume foods

Natalia Guerra, a weight loss coach, regularly shares practical hacks and strategies for faster fat loss on her Instagram profile. From smart diet tips to effective workout tricks, her content is packed with actionable insights to accelerate your fitness journey. Also read | Fitness coach shares 6 weight loss hacks ‘to cut 500 calories without even noticing’: Eat with non-dominant hand Consistent healthy habits can significantly boost fat loss results in just two weeks.(Freepik)

On July 10, Natalia shared a post highlighting how consistent healthy habits can significantly boost fat loss results in just two weeks. “Want to drop body fat in the next 2 weeks? Do this. If you’re a busy professional trying to lose belly fat and increase muscle definition, especially around your core, these 7 steps are non-negotiable,” she wrote.

1. Calorie deficit:

You must be eating fewer calories than you burn. No guesswork, we calculate this based on your height, weight, and goals. The end goal is to burn more calories than you consume.

2. Meal prepping:

Structure leads to success. Prepping even 2 to 3 meals in advance prevents mindless snacking and keeps you consistent on busy days. This also helps you to stay satiated and reduces cravings.

3. Volume foods:

Think leafy greens, berries, lean proteins, these fill your plate without maxing out your calories. You’ll stay full and satisfied.

4. High protein:

Aim for 2.2g per kg of body weight (or 1g per lb). Women: 100g minimum/day. Men: 140g minimum/day. This is key to muscle retention and fat loss.

5. Water vs. alcohol:

Hydration reduces bloating and hunger. Alcohol disrupts sleep, metabolism, and decision-making. Stick to 2 to 4L of water/day and skip the wine for now.

6. Step count:

Daily movement matters more than you think. 7,000 steps/day minimum, no excuses. Walking is fat-loss gold.

7. Sleep:

Fat loss won’t happen if you’re exhausted. Less than 7 hours/night messes with hunger hormones and recovery. Prioritise it like your workouts. “Get leaner, stronger, and more defined, in weeks, not months,” Natalia added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.