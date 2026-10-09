What are the benefits of using glucometers? Look for these 7 key features and more when choosing a glucometer kit in India

Glucometers are an important tool to monitor your blood sugar levels. (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Attention diabetics! Are you missing regular doctor visits? If so, you may face complications and hinder your diabetes management. A glucometer can help you check your blood sugar levels at home. This device is excellent for monitoring your blood glucose levels accurately and reliably. It helps you make better choices about your diet, medication, and lifestyle. What is a normal blood sugar level when using a glucometer? To use a glucometer, you take a small blood sample from your finger. Then, you place the blood on a test strip in the glucometer, which shows your blood sugar level. Regularly checking your levels can help prevent high or low blood sugar, both of which can be serious. Keeping your blood glucose stable can lower your risk of long-term complications. What are the benefits of using glucometers? A glucometer is a small device that helps people with diabetes regularly check their blood sugar levels. Using it helps them manage their condition and make daily changes to their diet, exercise, and medication. Monitoring blood sugar levels: Glucometers provide accurate blood sugar readings. This helps you monitor changes in your blood sugar and make smart choices about your diet, exercise, and medication. Diabetes management: They help you manage diabetes by providing real-time updates on how different foods, activities, and medications affect your blood sugar. This lets you customize your diabetes management plan to fit your needs. Stops low and high blood sugar levels: Regular blood sugar monitoring can help prevent low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) and high blood sugar (hyperglycemia). It allows you to take steps to stay healthy. Improves daily quality of life: Using the best glucometer in India can help you manage diabetes more effectively. It may improve your quality of life. Convenience: These devices are small and easy to use. You can carry them in your pocket or handbag, so you can test anywhere. How to choose the best Glucometer kits in India? To find the best blood glucose meter for you, consider your specific needs as you choose from our list. Look for devices that are tested for accuracy and that follow safety rules. Look for third-party certifications to ensure reliable results. Look for a large, easy-to-read display, simple controls, and clear instructions. Choose an affordable glucometer that comes with test strips. This will help you manage costs over time. Choose a glucometer that requires only a small blood sample for greater comfort and ease of use. Choose a glucometer with memory to store previous readings. Look for key features such as backlit displays, multiple test sites, customizable alerts, and data management software. Check whether the product includes customer support and a warranty. This protects the device from manufacturing defects. 10 best glucometers in India Here are our top 10 glucometer picks. These glucometers are known for their accuracy, ease of use, and helpful features. Our recommendations will help you find the right glucometer to manage your diabetes. 1. AGARO Glucometer, Blood Glucose Monitoring System

The AGARO Glucometer is a blood glucose monitoring system that delivers quick, accurate results at home. It tests your blood sugar in just 5 seconds and can store 180 readings. It also remembers your blood glucose levels before and after meals and includes risk indicators. This kit comes with a carry case, a glucometer, a lancing device, 50 test strips, and 50 lancets. It has a 1-year warranty, making it a good choice for monitoring your health. 2. OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer Machine

2 . OneTouch Select Plus Simple Blood Glucose Monitoring System | Simple to Use Machine | Proven Accuracy – ISO Certified Global Iconic Brand | Glucometer for Sugar Testing | FREE 10 Strips, Free Lancing Device and 10 Lancets Designed for Less-Pain Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer includes 1 glucometer, 10 Select Plus test strips, 1 ultrasoft lancing device, and 10 sterile lancets. Doctors in India recommend this glucometer kit for its ease of use. It is designed to reduce pain during pricking and has a proven track record of accuracy. 3. Dr Morepen Blood Sugar Glucose Monitor with 50 Test Strips

This glucometer delivers accurate readings and includes 50 test strips for convenience. Its small size is great for monitoring your blood sugar while on the go. The large display makes it easy to read, ensuring it's user-friendly for people of all ages. 4. BeatO CURV Smartphone Connected Glucometer Machine

This glucometer connects to your smartphone and syncs data with a special app. It provides useful insights into your blood sugar trends. The package includes test strips, lancets, and a USB Type-C charging cable. If you want to stay up to date with technology, this advanced package helps you track your health data on your phone, making diabetes management easier. 5. Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer

This easy-to-use glucometer delivers fast, accurate results in seconds. It is simple to operate and has a sleek design. It also features a strip ejector for added convenience. Overall, it’s a great choice for simplicity. 6. AccuSure Instant Digital Simple Glucometer Kit

This kit includes extra lancets and alcohol pads for safe testing. The large LCD display makes it easy to read, and it only needs a small blood sample. Why does it work? It works because it offers good value with extra supplies, a clear display, and a small blood sample requirement. 7. Dr Trust (USA) Fully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing Glucometer Machine with 60 Strips

This glucometer comes with 60 test strips for frequent testing. It has a memory function that saves past readings, making it easy to track your blood sugar history. It is great for regular monitoring, and the memory function helps you easily see long-term trends. 8. Contour Plus Elite Blood Glucose Monitoring System

The Contour Plus Elite Blood Glucose Monitoring System makes checking your blood sugar levels easy. It is known for its accuracy and reliability. This kit uses advanced technology to deliver precise results and help you manage your health. It includes a smart light that uses colored lights to quickly show your blood glucose readings. The brand states that this product is ISO-certified, so it is safe to use. 9. On Call Plus Glucometer with 10 free strips

The On Call Plus Glucometer includes 10 free strips and may be a good choice for you. This device is made from high-quality materials and gives accurate results. It helps detect low blood sugar and allows you to monitor it at home or in the hospital. The brand claims it delivers results in just 10 seconds. 10. Control D Blue Glucose Blood Sugar Testing Machine with 100 Strips Glucometer

The Control D Blue Glucose Blood Sugar Testing Machine includes a glucometer, a lancing device, lancets, and 100 test strips. The brand says this kit provides readings in just 5 seconds. It promises accurate and precise results. Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Which glucometer is best? In India, several glucometers are highly regarded. Top brands include Accu-Chek Instant S, OneTouch Select Plus, and Contour Plus One. Choose the one that fits your needs. How to use a glucometer? To use a glucometer, wash your hands first. Next, insert a test strip into the device. Use a lancet to prick your finger. Then, put the blood on the strip and read the result on the screen. A cautionary note: Even if you know how to use a glucometer at home and track your readings, it's still important to see your doctor regularly. Also, get a hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) test every three months, as it's crucial for people with diabetes.