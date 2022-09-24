What is functional nutrition? Expert shares insights

Every day, doctors see patients who have chronic illnesses all across the world. These individuals frequently have changed body composition as a result of increased inflammation, metabolic disruption, enhanced autoimmune activity, and energy deficiencies. Many of these problems are connected to diet and nutrition since, unfortunately, in our day and age, nutrient-poor diets lead to both overconsumption and undernutrition. Both wealthy and developing nations are experiencing these new nutritional deficiencies. Functional nutrition focuses on identifying and treating the underlying causes of your symptoms through an appropriate diet as a prevention-oriented approach to your healthcare. (Also read: Simple nutrition tips you must follow to stay healthy in all seasons )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Preksha Singhvi, Clinical Nutrition, shared everything that you need to know about functional nutrition.

What is Functional Nutrition?

Functional nutrition is the practice of considering every aspect of one's health, diet, and overall lifestyle when giving them nutrition recommendations.

It follows a systematic approach to healthcare that takes into consideration how interrelated every part of the body is.

Functional Nutrition is a holistic wellness approach to a healthier, disease-free lifestyle. Each individual has unique Genetics and has different dietary and lifestyle patterns making it impossible to treat everyone in the same way.

Just because you have the same disease as another doesn't mean that the treatment that works for them will work for you as well. That is why it is important to know exactly which nutrition plan you must follow to start on your journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Functional Nutrition VS Conventional Nutrition

Personalization is the main difference between functional and conventional nutrition.

Functional nutrition focuses on the patient instead of the disease. It is a personalized method of optimizing your health based on your individual genetics, lab values, lifestyle, and more.

Nore Hoogstad, Functional Nutritionist Therapy Practitioner, shared some important benefits of Functional Nutrition in her recent Instagram post.

Benefits of Functional Nutrition

Sees the body as interconnected rather than as separate parts.

Identifies imbalances rather than diseases.

Deals with the root cause of health problems and not just the symptoms.

Helps prevent disease rather than waiting for it to turn up.

Views health as optimal wellness rather than the absence of disease.

Is holistic rather than reductionist.

Is systemic, not specialised in different parts of the body.

