When 'action becomes habit,' Harshvardhan Rane does this...

Harshvardhan Rane has converted his workouts into his habit. The actor, who is known for his action sequences, shared a fresh snippet of how he prepares his body and mind for his fitness – it is through immense hard work and dedication. Action has become a habit for Harshvardhan and hence, it is necessary for him to do his favourite thing regularly – hitting the gym and performing workouts in animal flow.

A snippet of his fitness routine made its way on his Instagram profile on Monday and it is making us look too bad. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets from his gym diaries on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating his Instagram family to take up fitness seriously. On Monday, he did it again.

In the video, shared by Harshvardhan, the actor can be seen taking up multiple high intensity workouts. In the beginning of the video, he can be seen lying down on the floor with his legs in a folded position and then performing sit-ups. In the next part of the video, he can be seen working on his arm muscles by pulling weights while sitting on a gym equipment. With his back to the camera, he also performed pullups by holding a pullup bar. In the end of the video, he gave us a glimpse of how he feels after an immense workout routine – lying flat on his yoga mat, all sweated out and exhausted. "Action becomes habit," Harshvardhan captioned his video. Take a look:

High intensity workouts, as performed by Harshvardhan in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra fat very fast and tone the muscles. They also help in regulating the heart rate, blood pressure and the oxygen consumption of the body. They also help in developing the metabolic rate and regulating the blood sugar level of the body.

