Why do you wake up with a dry mouth every morning? Here are the possible reasons you should know

According to Dr Pandey, a dry mouth can happen when the salivary glands in your mouth do not produce enough saliva, which in medical terms is known as Xerostomia. “ Saliva helps in keeping the oral cavity moistened, supports chewing, swallowing, and aids in digestion. It also protects the oral cavity from infection and tooth enamel getting eroded,” said Dr Pandey.

Waking up with a dry mouth is a common experience. It is normal to have dry mouth occasionally if you are dehydrated or feeling nervous, but a persistent dry mouth can be a sign of an underlying problem. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Survalli Pandey, consultant in family medicine at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, revealed why it happens and when it may need attention.

Generally, if dry mouth is a chronic problem, then patients can complain of a dry or sticky feeling in the mouth, difficulty in speech and swallowing, Bad breath, tooth decay, dry lips, increased thirst, white or rough tongue. Now, the most common cause of having dry mouth is dehydration, but there are many more reasons.

Mouth breathing which can be due to nasal blockage, chronic sinusitis, a deviated nasal septum causing nasal blockage, sleep apnoea, and patients on a CPAP machine with an air leak, can cause dry mouth.

Medications like antihistamines

Antidepressants, diuretics. and many more can cause dry mouth

Alcohol at bedtime, Tobacco chewing, Caffeine intake.

Use of a heater causes dry indoor air, which can cause dry nose, mouth, and throat.

Certain diseases like Diabetes Mellitus

Autoimmune disorders like Sjögren's syndrome cause dryness of the eyes and mouth.

Patients on cancer treatment, especially radiotherapy for head and neck cancer.