Why do you wake up with a dry mouth every morning? Here are the possible reasons you should know
From mouth breathing to dehydration, here are some of the possible reasons why you are waking up with a dry mouth everyday.
Waking up with a dry mouth is a common experience. It is normal to have dry mouth occasionally if you are dehydrated or feeling nervous, but a persistent dry mouth can be a sign of an underlying problem. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Survalli Pandey, consultant in family medicine at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, revealed why it happens and when it may need attention.
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What causes dry mouth?
According to Dr Pandey, a dry mouth can happen when the salivary glands in your mouth do not produce enough saliva, which in medical terms is known as Xerostomia. “Saliva helps in keeping the oral cavity moistened, supports chewing, swallowing, and aids in digestion. It also protects the oral cavity from infection and tooth enamel getting eroded,” said Dr Pandey.
Generally, if dry mouth is a chronic problem, then patients can complain of a dry or sticky feeling in the mouth, difficulty in speech and swallowing, Bad breath, tooth decay, dry lips, increased thirst, white or rough tongue. Now, the most common cause of having dry mouth is dehydration, but there are many more reasons.
Mouth breathing which can be due to nasal blockage, chronic sinusitis, a deviated nasal septum causing nasal blockage, sleep apnoea, and patients on a CPAP machine with an air leak, can cause dry mouth.
Medications like antihistamines
Antidepressants, diuretics. and many more can cause dry mouth
Alcohol at bedtime, Tobacco chewing, Caffeine intake.
Use of a heater causes dry indoor air, which can cause dry nose, mouth, and throat.
Certain diseases like Diabetes Mellitus
Autoimmune disorders like Sjögren's syndrome cause dryness of the eyes and mouth.
Patients on cancer treatment, especially radiotherapy for head and neck cancer.
How to prevent dry mouth?
According to Dr Pandey, certain simple methods like increasing water intake, using nasal decongestants, avoiding alcohol, caffeine close to bedtime, using a humidifier if the room is dry, and avoiding tobacco can help to reduce mouth dryness. Visiting a diabetologist or dentist, or physician will help in evaluating the exact cause of dehydration and manage accordingly.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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