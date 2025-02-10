Why nutritionists swear by granola and how to eat it for maximum benefits

Granola’s history is as inspiring as the food itself and its origins trace back to 1863, when Dr James Caleb Jackson created a nourishing breakfast using dough made from graham flour. Over the years, this simple yet innovative idea has transformed into the granola we love today – a nutrient-packed, versatile staple that perfectly balances health and convenience. Let's discover it's healthy secrets. Granola: Here's why this 160-year-old superfood is still a breakfast favourite!(Image by Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash)

The rise of granola:

Modern granola is a delightful combination of rolled oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruits, making it a go-to option for those with busy lifestyles. Whether enjoyed as a quick breakfast, a post-workout boost or a crunchy topping for yogurt or smoothie bowls, granola adapts seamlessly to a variety of preferences and needs.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratiksha Kadam, Chief Dietitian at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai, revealed, “Granola is made of rolled oats, nuts, seeds and honey. This food is a much needed addition to a balanced meal due to its health benefits. Its demand has increased due to various reasons, with three of them being energy aid, improved digestion and enhanced heart health.”

Air Fried Walnut Granola for a healthy you

She explained, “Granola is predominantly oats and seeds and oats are a primary source of fiber. There’s a lot of room in our underdeveloped gut microbiome space as fiber serves a great role in enhancing healthy bacteria. Nourishing ingredients such as turnable hormones like cumin or flax feed bacteria that assist in gut digestion quite well improving overall gut health.”

Why granola is more than just a snack

According to Pratiksha Kadam, granola aids your performance in the gym due to being an energy packed meal. She said, “Oats provide carbohydrates while nuts and seeds provide fats which work in tandem at recovering your energy when consumed. Foods like dates and raisins aid in energy levels as well without causing extreme spikes in blood sugar levels. Due to the composition of granola’s ingredients, such as oats being multi layered due to beta-glucan while averting LDL from hydrolyzing. Now nuts such as almonds or walnuts do a better job at reducing LDL levels as they have a flavouring effect.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Nadiya Merchant, Associate Director of Nutrition at Kellanova India, shared, “The nutritional benefits of granola are undeniable. Packed with fiber-rich whole grains, it supports healthy digestion and helps you stay full longer, making it easier to manage hunger throughout the day. Ingredients like almonds provide essential nutrients, while antioxidant-rich fruits such as cranberries promote overall wellness.”

Coffee and Granola: Granola and coffee are a great combination, and a great way to start the day. The crunchy texture of the granola will balance out the bitterness of the coffee, creating a delicious breakfast.(pixabay)

She added, “Granola is truly a balanced choice that combines taste, nutrition and convenience, catering to individuals across all age groups. Crafted with grains, nuts and fruits, it delivers energy, satisfaction, and wellness benefits in every bite. Enjoy it with milk, sprinkle it on salads or savour it straight from a pack—this versatile option supports a healthy lifestyle without compromising on flavour. Granola serves as a trusted companion in the journey toward better food choices, proving that nutrition and taste can work beautifully together, effortlessly fitting into everyday routines.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.