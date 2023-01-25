Wish to know about your reproductive health? Understand these fertility terms

Knowing about your reproductive health is essential for you and if you have any doubts, consult a fertility expert as soon as possible without any delay. Understanding reproductive health is important to one’s overall health and well-being since unfortunately, one doesn’t realize that his/her fertility starts declining in the 30s and believes that the fertility potential is high until they are in their 40s too.

Health experts insist that one should understand everything related to fertility, take charge of your reproductive health and conceive at the right time to avoid any further complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akash Surana, Fertility Consultant at NOVA IVF in Mumbai's Vashi, echoed that there are many things related to fertility that one is not at all aware of and insisted that if you wish to know about your reproductive health, then understand these terms -

1. The fertile window: The fertility period is when ovulation happens and the egg is released from the ovary. Normally, the menstrual cycle is around 21 to 35 days, and 14 days prior to this, ovulation happens. For example, if the woman is having a menstrual cycle of 28 days, 14 days will be the most fertile period. Hence it is ideal for couples to have sexual intercourse near the time of ovulation. Normally, when the egg is ruptured, it remains alive for 24 hours and sperms remain alive for 36 to 72 hours. So, timely intercourse during this period has the maximum chance of conceiving.

2. Menses: Women are well aware of this phase. Period pain can be worrisome for some women while others will have easy periods. One will also have abnormal bleeding, period cramping, nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal distress. To track your menses, you need to maintain a diary and write down your dates and symptoms. Your menstrual record will be helpful in knowing about your reproductive health.

3. The follicular phase: This is when an egg matures in the ovaries. It’s part of an ongoing process in the body in reproductive age which matures the egg. Simultaneously, the endometrium lining will also build up for the coming embryo.

4. Ovulation: It is the specific period when the egg is released from the ovary. This is the most fertile period and around 14 days prior to the menses is the ovulation day.

5. Luteal phase: It is the phase post-rupture of the egg. Here, the body prepares for the coming embryo. If there is no embryo formation then the prepared endometrium thickness sheds and the patient gets the next menses.