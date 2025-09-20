Woman aged 46 shares secret to getting in ‘best shape of life in mid 40s’: No drugs, surgeries or quick-fixes

Losing weight is rarely a straightforward journey, and it only becomes more challenging with age. For many, hitting their 40s brings slower metabolism, hormonal changes, and stubborn fat that refuses to budge despite strict diets or endless cardio. While drugs and surgeries often promise quick results, these shortcuts can be unhealthy, unsustainable, and sometimes even dangerous in the long run. Cathy, who lost 40 lbs through dedicated exercise and weight training, is sharing her weight loss secrets that helped her get in shape in her mid-40s.(Representative Picture: Pexel)

Also Read | Fitness coach reveals 6 things she followed to stop overeating and drop 20 pounds

Cathy, who said she lost 40 pounds (18 kg) by weight training and goes by the Instagram handle Squats For Mama, shared her fitness journey and the secrets that helped her get a toned body at 46, without any weight loss drugs, surgeries or quick fixes.

In an Instagram video posted on September 9, she details the tricks that helped her get in shape in her mid-40s, simply through working out at home and eating healthy, home-cooked meals. She shares her past disappointments during her weight-loss journey, when she would blame genetics and her age for the lack of results. However, the following sustainable habits have helped her stay lean and healthy all year round.

Lift weights

Cathy’s best kept secret for getting in shape is lifting weights three to five times per week. She says, “Muscle is your fountain of youth.” She follows progressive overload training, which she describes as, “repeating the same lifts, pushing close to failure, and tracking strength week after week.”

Eat macros

According to Cathy, macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins and fats each have a specific purpose and she proposes, “Eat all the macros.” She tracks her macronutrient intake throughout the day, keeping it in check even when she is cooking for her whole family. She adds, “Protein preserves muscle, carbs fuel performance, and fats support hormones.”

Realistic planning

Trying to lose weight does not mean you have to avoid social events or cancel dinner plans. Cathy plans her diet according to her every day schedule - “I plan ahead so I can enjoy myself without derailing my goals. Health is worthless if it costs you your relationships.”

Prioritise recovery

Rest is a major priority for the fitness enthusiast. According to her, seven hours of sleep every day is non-negotiable, along with dedicated rest days, as well as long periods of rest between sets, which keeps her energy fueled to lift heavy and grow.

Walk outside

Cathy enjoys taking walks outdoors but her goal is not burning calories - it is for her mental wellbeing. She points out, “No HIIT, no weighted vests, no step tracking. Just 3 peaceful miles to clear my mind and practice gratitude.”

Also Read | Fitness coach shares ‘best diet to lose weight’ for men and women over 30 struggling with stubborn fat

Build a rock-solid mindset

Cathy uses the “Habit Hive” method to build a “rock-solid mindset.” She emphasises how changing her mindset helped her with consistency and setbacks - “I stopped complaining and focusing on the negative. I built habits rooted in visualization and behavior change. The result is unshakeable peace and confidence. I feel happy and grounded, even when life does not go my way.”

Consistency

Cathy stresses that consistency is key. “Tiny, sustainable habits done daily beat perfection every time,” she mentions, adding that this is her secret to maintaining this lifestyle all year round.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.