Woman credits ChatGPT for saving her life after spider bite left her arm numb: ‘It told me to immediately go to the ER’

Seeking medical help at the right time can make all the difference, yet many people often hesitate, dismissing worrying symptoms until it's too late. In today's digital age, some are even turning to AI for guidance before stepping into a doctor's office. One such case recently caught attention after a Texas woman credited ChatGPT with convincing her to visit the hospital following a spider bite that had become dangerously severe. Texas woman credits ChatGPT for urgent hospital visit after severe spider bite. (AI generated image)

Why woman turned to ChatGPT for medical advice

Holli, who shares videos on TikTok under the handle @hair.queen.holli, explained that she was bitten by a spider more than a week earlier. Over time, the bite worsened, leaving her unable to keep food or water down and making her violently ill. When she woke up one morning to find her arm completely numb, she knew the situation was escalating.

Unsure of what to do, Holli asked ChatGPT whether she should head to the emergency room. “It told me to immediately go to the ER”, she says, warning that her symptoms were clear red flags. Taking the suggestion seriously, Holli went to the hospital and told doctors she was there because ChatGPT told her to be.

After a severe spider bite, Holli sought medical help based on ChatGPT's advice.(Freepik)

What did doctors say

Medical staff confirmed she had made the right call. “They looked at it and said, ‘Yeah, you should be here,’” she shared in her video. Doctors later told her the skin around the bite was either already dead or dying, making it a genuine medical emergency. Though Holli admitted she initially felt ‘embarrassed’ for showing up to the ER based on AI advice, she was ultimately grateful. “It’s not good, but I’m thankful I came in when I did,” she said.

Viewers quickly suggested she may have been bitten by a brown recluse spider, a species found across the central and southern US. Their bites don’t always cause severe reactions, but in some cases, they can lead to tissue death and serious complications. Brown recluse spiders typically hide in dark, undisturbed areas such as closets, basements, or woodpiles.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.