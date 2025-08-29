Woman says her hair started falling out as she drank too much matcha: Nutritionist explains if it triggers hair loss

Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder, has been touted for its potential benefits in helping promote hair growth. Nutrition experts also claim that matcha's high antioxidant content and nutrients are helpful for weight loss and overall health. However, in a July 7 Instagram post, Michelle Ranavat, who shares beauty content online, linked daily matcha consumption with hair loss. Also read | Jawed Habib explains how to wash your hair daily as he shares hack to stop hairfall: 'Apply mustard oil to wet hair...' Matcha contains tannins, which can reduce iron absorption. Low iron levels can lead to hair thinning in some people. (Freepik)

Potential causes of hair loss related to matcha

In her post, she said, “My hair started falling out because I drank too much matcha. Here's why... iron absorption!!! I had no idea matcha blocks iron absorption in the body. Reduced iron can cause hair loss. I noticed my hair getting a little thinner the last month and I got my labs back showing low iron. The only thing I switched was my coffee to matcha exclusively. The best way to avoid this is to stop drinking matcha 1-2 hours before and after your meal. I’m debating going back to coffee now – what should I do!?”

Here's what you need to know

In an August 22 Refinery29.com report, Jessica Shand, a nutritionist, explained that drinking matcha is unlikely to directly cause hair loss, but excessive consumption or certain individual circumstances might contribute to hair thinning. She said, “It could actually come down to how — and when — you’re drinking it, as well as your overall diet, iron levels, and the quantity of matcha you consume.”

Jessica added: “Matcha contains tannins, which are natural compounds that can inhibit the absorption of non-heme iron (the type found in plant-based foods) when consumed in large amounts (more than two to three cups) or too close to meals.”

If you’re already low on iron, it can quietly become an issue, especially for women of reproductive age, and over time, poorly timed or excessive consumption of matcha could lead to suboptimal iron levels, she said. This can actually impact hair health.

However, low iron is just one common dietary cause of hair loss. Other culprits may include insufficient protein intake and deficiencies in B vitamins, zinc, and vitamin D. From sleeping on silk pillowcases to massaging your scalp daily, click here to learn a few tips to increase hair density.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.