Can't go to gym because of rain? Woman who lost 15 kg shares 7 at-home fat loss exercises you can do during monsoon

Are you someone who goes to the gym regularly? Or do you prefer going on a run daily to spend time in nature and get in your fill of cardio for the week? Well, whatever you prefer, monsoons can put a real dampner on your workout plans. So, what could be the solution? According to fitness influencer Anita Negi, who documents her fitness journey after losing considerable weight, the answer is at-home exercises. Try these at-home fat loss workouts if you can't go to the gym because of the monsoon. (Freepik)

On June 16, Anita, who lost 15 kg (she dropped her weight from 67 kg to 52 kg), shared a video in which she demonstrated a bunch of at-home exercises you can do during monsoons when going out can become a humongous task. “Try these basic exercises that you can do in your room, even with minimal space,” she added.

Stuck at home during monsoon? Try these at-home exercises

Let's find out the fat-burning exercises Anita suggested in her video. She advised her followers to do the routine for three sets and also mentioned the reps to follow for each exercise.

1. Rope jumps

Do 50 reps of this exercise, the fitness influencer advised. To do this exercise, keep your feet close together when jumping, and jump on the midsoles of your feet and land softly. Maintain a tall, neutral spine and keep your head up, chest up, and head looking forward.

2. Cross jumps

Do 30 reps of this routine. To do the routine, follow the instructions mentioned above, only this time, move your legs in a criss-cross style, so when one leg goes forward, the other goes back.

3. High knees

The fitness influencer suggested 20 reps of this exercise to target overall body fat. “This exercise burns more calories in a limited time,” she added.

Begin by bringing your right knee toward your chest, slightly above waist level. Simultaneously, move your left hand up in a pumping motion. Do it for both sides.

4. Jump squats

Do 10 reps of this exercise to target your lower body, the fitness influencer said in the clip. To do the routine, get into the squat position, and then, while coming up, take a big jump and land back into the squat position.

5. Butterfly

Anita suggested doing 10 reps of this exercise to target the core. Do this routine by lying on your back and raising your back from the ground with your legs in the air and bent around your knees. Now, while bringing your body forward, join your hands below your knees, go back, join your hands above your head, and repeat.

6. V-sit crunches

Another exercise that targets the core and makes it stronger is V-sit crunches. She advised doing 10 reps of this routine. To do this, sit with your torso and legs raised above the ground. Now, bring your torso and knees closer and then, go back while keeping your palms near your head.

7. Mountain climbers

Do 30 reps of this exercise, the fitness influencer advised. To do this routine, from a plank position, bring your right knee to your chest, keeping your right foot elevated. Bring your right foot back to the plank position with your toes touching the ground. Quickly reverse the move.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.