Men, please note these 10 heart-healthy foods you should include in your diet, recommended by a cardiologist

For men, heart issues are one of the leading causes when it comes to serious health complications. The dietary choices also play an important role in shaping cardiovascular health. Sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and poor diet are catching up with many serious heart-related concerns like high cholesterol, irregular heartbeats (arrhythmia) and hypertension. But the key to lessening the risks of heart issues, along with exercise, is also what's on your plate.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Maj Gen Naveen Aggarwal, Director, Cardiology, Paras Health, Panchkula shared the importance of heart-healthy foods to lower risks of cardiovascular diseases.

He explained, “Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of health issues in men, but the good news is that it’s largely preventable. While regular health check-ups and physical activity play a vital role, making smart dietary choices can significantly reduce the risk. Certain foods are known to support cardiovascular health by improving cholesterol levels, reducing blood pressure, and fighting inflammation. Here are ten such foods worth adding to your plate.”



Dr Maj Gen Naveen Aggarwal listed out the top heart-healthy foods and their nutritional profiles and benefits:

1. Fatty Fish (Salmon, Mackerel, Sardines)

Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

These are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids—good fats that help lower blood triglycerides, reduce inflammation in the arteries, and prevent irregular heartbeats.

Eating fatty fish twice a week supports overall heart rhythm and blood circulation.



2. Whole Grains (Oats, Brown Rice, Quinoa)

Whole grains like quinoa help to lower bad cholesterol.

Whole grains are a rich source of soluble fibre that helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol.

They also support steady blood sugar levels, reduce cravings, and contribute to a feeling of fullness, all of which indirectly benefit heart function and weight management.

3. Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachios)

Pistachio is one of the healthy nuts men should add to diet.

Packed with unsaturated fats, magnesium, plant sterols, and L-arginine, nuts help relax blood vessels and keep cholesterol in check.

A small handful daily can improve heart health without adding excess calories.

4. Leafy greens (Spinach, Kale, Fenugreek)

Spinach helps ease oxidative stress.

These greens are high in nitrates, potassium, and antioxidants that help regulate blood pressure, ease blood vessel tension.

It also combats oxidative stress, which all key for maintaining a healthy heart.



5. Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries)

Berries contain polyphenols that tackle inflammation.

Berries offer a powerful mix of fibre, vitamins, and polyphenols that help reduce blood pressure and inflammation.

Their natural sweetness also makes them a smart substitute for sugary snacks.

6. Olive Oil (Extra virgin)

Olive oil improves blood vessel elasticity.

A heart-friendly cooking oil, olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like oleocanthal.

It reduces inflammation and improves blood vessel elasticity, which supports smooth blood flow.

7. Legumes (Lentils, Chickpeas, Beans)

Include chickpea salad in your diet.

High in plant-based protein, fibre, and potassium, legumes help regulate blood sugar and improve cholesterol profiles.

They are also low in saturated fat, making them ideal for heart-conscious diets.

8. Avocados

Avocados raise good cholesterol.

Avocados are packed with potassium and heart-healthy fats that help reduce bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol.

They also contain antioxidants that protect the heart from oxidative damage.

9. Dark Chocolate (70% cocoa or more)

Dark chocolate contains good quantity of magnesium.

Dark chocolate, when eaten in moderation, offers flavonoids that enhance blood vessel function and reduce blood pressure.

A small piece a few times a week is enough to benefit heart health.

10. Tomatoes

Tomato soup is one of the easiest and most direct ways to include tomato in diet.

Rich in lycopene, potassium, and vitamin C, tomatoes help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation.

Cooked tomatoes, like in soups and sauces, boost lycopene absorption, adding even more value to heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.