Woman who lost 40 kg shares 5 exercises to tone arms and lose fat: ‘I do these twice a week’

Instagram user and fitness influencer Carla Visentin lost over 40 kg with the help of targeted exercise plans and a healthy diet. She often shared her weight loss journey with her followers on social media. Most recently, she shared her back and biceps workout routine that helped her tone and eliminate the fat from her arms. The 5 exercises helped Carla tone and sculpt her arms.

In the video, she shared 5 arm workouts she practises at the gym to tone them. She also gave a disclaimer with her post that one cannot instantly target fat loss in a specific area. They have to be consistent to see the results. Additionally, though these exercises helped her out, none of them are going to bring changes unless you make some healthy changes to your diet.

5 workouts to tone your arms

Carla shared the video with the caption, “I lost over 40kg. Here’s my arm workout routine to help tone my arms! I do this twice a week – one day focusing on the back and biceps and the other on the chest and triceps.” She further explained that she does 3 sets of each exercise with weights that are challenging enough for her to manage 10-12 repetitions of each workout. The 5 arm workouts are:

1. Assisted pull-up: An assisted pull-up is a bodyweight exercise that helps you work your way up to performing a full, unassisted pull-up. The strength training routine targets your chest, shoulders, arms, abdominal, and back muscles.

2. Barbell bent over rows: This strength-training routine targets the back, shoulders, rhomboids, scapular stabilisers, forearms and biceps, spinal erectors and, to some degree, your hamstring and glutes.

3. Hammer Curls: A relatively simple exercise for beginners, hammer curls target your biceps and other muscles in your arms.

4. Bicep Curls: Bicep curls are done with dumbbells. They mainly target the biceps brachii, brachialis and brachioradialis muscles.

5. Lat Pull-Down: The lat pull-down is an exercise you can do with a weight machine to work the muscles on the sides of your chest wall and upper back.

Carla begins the routine by doing warm-up exercises that include full-body stretches. The fitness influencer added that she does the same set of exercises for months until she ‘plateaus in some way’. She makes small adjustments when changing her routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.