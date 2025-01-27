Women stress incontinence: Doctor explains causes, symptoms and treatment

Women stress incontinence is a condition where there is an involuntarily leakage of urine while performing physical activities that can stress the urinary bladder. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Deepti Sureka, Consultant Female Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad said, “While not a life-threatening issue, Women stress incontinence can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life.” Also read | Incontinence in women might point to future disability: Research Dr. Deepti Sureka explained the causes, symptoms and treatment options of women stress incontinence that we should be aware of.(Unsplash)

Dr. Deepti Sureka further noted down the causes, symptoms and treatment options of women stress incontinence that we should be aware of:

Women stress incontinence: Causes

Pregnancy and childbirth: Vaginal childbirth is one of the most common causes of stress incontinence. The stretching and weakening of pelvic floor muscles during delivery can lead to loss of bladder control. Multiple pregnancies, prolonged labor, and the use of forceps during delivery further increase the risk.

Aging and menopause: As women age, the muscles and tissues supporting the bladder weaken. Estrogen, a hormone that helps maintain the strength of the bladder and urethral tissues, decreases after menopause, making women more prone to SUI. Also read | Resistance training helps to reduce risk of stress urinary incontinence: Study

Obesity: Excess body weight puts additional pressure on the bladder and pelvic floor muscles.

Respiratory conditions: Frequent and chronic coughing or smoking can strain the pelvic floor muscles over time, leading to stress incontinence.

Pelvic surgeries: Surgical procedures involving the uterus or pelvic organs can weaken the muscles that support bladder function, making women more susceptible to SUI.

Genetic and connective tissue disorders: Some women may have naturally weaker pelvic muscles due to genetic factors or connective tissue disorders.

Women stress incontinence: Symptoms

“The primary symptom of stress incontinence is involuntary urine leakage during activities that increase abdominal pressure. The severity of leakage varies among women. Some may experience only a few drops, while others may have significant leakage that requires frequent use of absorbent pads,” said Dr Deepti Sureka. Also read | Study suggests women with urinary incontinence suffer poorer mental health

Women stress incontinence can affect quality of life.(Unsplash)

Women stress incontinence: Treatment options

Lifestyle modifications: Simple changes can help reduce symptoms, such as maintaining a healthy weight to reduce pressure on the bladder, avoiding bladder irritants like caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods, practicing timed voiding to prevent sudden urges.

Pelvic floor exercises: Regularly performing Kegel exercises strengthens the muscles that support the bladder and urethra.

Bladder training: Training the bladder to hold urine can help improve control.

Medications: Although medications are not the primary treatment, some drugs may help strengthen the urethral muscles or improve bladder function in few cases.

Pessary devices: A vaginal pessary is a small, removable device inserted into the vagina to support the bladder and reduce urine leakage. Also read | Everyday foods wreaking havoc on your bladder…and what to eat instead

Minimally invasive procedures: Urethral bulking agents are injections that thicken the urethral walls to improve closure and prevent leakage.

Surgical treatments: If other treatments are ineffective, surgery may be recommended, such as midurethral sling procedure and bladder neck suspension.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.