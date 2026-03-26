Working from home was supposed to be easier, so why does it feel harder? Therapist decodes
Working from home drains you out more than working from the office. Here are the reasons why and how to deal with it.
Working from home for months? Could what started as a perk now be quietly draining you? You are not the only one to feel this exhaustion. There are several work-from-home employees experiencing burnout. The concept of working from home was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, it has become a norm. Though the pandemic is over, top companies like Amazon, Wipro, HCL, Deloitte, and many more are still offering the same to their employees. While it seems one of the most convenient options, it is quietly draining the mind and body of working professionals.
Also read | Work from home stress piling up? Psychologist shares 6 tips to feel better
Working from home started as a perk — and it still is: no traffic, no early commutes, more time for yourself. Yet, despite the benefits, many are choosing the office over their home setup. Why? In an exclusive conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hema Mishra, therapist and relationship coach at Coto, an emotional wellness platform, decoded the darker side of working from home.
Why work-from-home feels exhausting
Here are the reasons why work-from-home feels exhausting:
1. Blurred boundaries between work and home
Hema highlighted that working from home sounds convenient, but it can quietly drain your mind and body. Many people experience mental fatigue, low motivation, and even irritability without realising why. Hema said, “Psychologically, this happens because the boundaries between work and personal life blur, causing role conflict and cognitive overload. Your brain stays in “work mode” longer than it should, leading to exhaustion.”
2. Decision fatigue
According to Hema, decision fatigue adds to the problem. At home, you constantly make small choices when to start work, what tasks to prioritise, and even what snack to eat. Each decision consumes mental energy.
3. Social isolation
Another aspect that Hema mentions is isolation, which further amplifies fatigue, as reduced face-to-face interactions lower feelings of support and belonging, increasing emotional exhaustion.
How to deal with work-from-home fatigue
Here's how you can deal with work-from-home fatigue:
1. Separate workspace
According to Hema, to overcome these issues, you need to create structure. She recommends setting clear work hours and a dedicated workspace to help your brain separate work from rest.
2. Take breaks and move
She also advises taking intentional breaks using techniques like the Pomodoro method or simple mindfulness exercises to restore focus. You should also include movement or stretching to reduce physiological stress.
3. Keep an emotional check
Hema recommends keeping a check on yourself emotionally. Notice your energy levels and acknowledge feelings of burnout. Research shows that self-awareness, boundaries, and deliberate recovery strategies can improve both productivity and well-being. Working from home can be fulfilling, but only when we manage our mind, body, and environment consciously.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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