Worried about nothing? Study says 91% issues that cause anxiety for people never come true

People suffering from Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) may be worrying for nothing. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, an average of 91.4 per cent of worries these individuals had did not come true. In fact, the most common percentage of worries that did not come to fruition was 100 percent. Generalized Anxiety Disorder can cause a person to feel anxious throughout the day.(Shutterstock)

The research highlights that people suffering from GAD have inaccurate expectations. Greater evidence of this inaccuracy predicted greater improvement in treating the patients. “Higher percentages of untrue worries significantly predicted lower GAD symptoms after treatment, as well as a greater slope of symptom reduction from pre- to post-trial,” the research stated.

How was the study conducted?

To confirm this hypothesis, researchers used ecological momentary assessment (EMA) on 29 patients suffering from GAD. These patients were asked to record their worries and review them every night. The outcomes related to these worries were tracked for 30 days. The results showed that an overwhelming number of worries did not come to pass.

What is Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)?

According to the Institute of Mental Health’s website, GAD can cause a person to feel anxious throughout the day and without a clear cause in view.

The physical symptoms of this issue include feeling on edge, helplessness, persistent negative thoughts, confusion, worry, muscle tension, heart palpitations and difficulty breathing.

GAD can be caused due to a range of factors, from environmental to biochemical. Family history may be a cause. Hormonal and chemical imbalances may also lead to GAD. Lastly, patients can also put themselves in such situations by misinterpreting physical symptoms as signs of actual problems, the Institute of Mental Health revealed.

The treatment of GAD is usually a long-term process, as this is a chronic condition. Anti-depressants can be used to treat the immediate effects, with benzodiazepines being utilized.

Lastly, the treatment can involve cognitive therapies, where a patient is asked to reframe their thoughts and identify the aggravating scenario. As mentioned above, tallying the major worries and checking their progress, or the lack of it, can also go a long way in keeping GAD under control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.