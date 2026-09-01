Worried about your child falling sick often? Dr Silky Jain shares 5 everyday habits to boost immunity

Most parents start worrying about immunity only when their child falls sick. But a strong immune system has less to do with medicines and more to do with everyday habits, believes paediatric oncologist Dr Silky Jain.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jain shared that a strong immune system is not built in a hospital, but at home by small, everyday habits that people often do not think twice about. She went on to share five everyday habits that parents should start inculcating in their children at the earliest.

1. Let them sleep, not scroll When sleep is disrupted, a child’s body struggles to bounce back from even a minor cold, noted Dr Jain.

“Children between six and 12 need about nine to 12 hours of rest, and it is during deep sleep that the body quietly does the work of building immunity,” she stated. “Growth hormone is released, immune cells are replenished, and the body resets.”

Dr Jain cautioned that none of this happens efficiently when a screen is the last thing a child sees before bed.