Yoga for men: 5 Yoga asana for daily flexibility, strength and to boost arousal

According to health experts, Yoga is a useful tool for men to remain flexible and healthy as they age. It removes toxins from the body to help men smell better, calms the mind and prevent injuries during workout apart from building more muscles, relieving stress and loosening joints to get more flexible.

As per a study published in Journal of Sexual Medicine, Yoga appears to be an effective method of improving sexual functions in men in all domains - desire, intercourse satisfaction, performance, confidence, partner synchronization, erection, ejaculatory control, orgasm. From reducing anxiety and increasing body awareness to boosting arousal, Yoga provides the foundation of flexibility and strength that every man needs.

If you are a beginner, here are 5 most basic Yoga asana for daily flexibility, strength and to have better sex:

1. Naukasana/Navasana or boat pose

Naukasana/Navasana or boat pose(Twitter/yogatailor)

Method: Sit on the floor with your legs spread straight in front of you. Keeping your spine erect and hands resting beside your hips, bend your knees and lean back slightly. Now inhale and lift both legs up while extending your hands forward. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture.

Benefits: Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose not only beats stress but can also row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing. It helps strengthen the core and hip flexors, strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints and legs, stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion while also improving the steadiness of the body.

Naukasana helps in regulating blood flow at sugar level and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys and also strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

2. Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I

Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)

Method: Stand erect with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground with palms facing upwards.

Exhale, bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground with your knee and ankle forming a straight line but make sure that your knee does not go ahead of your ankle.

As you move into the pose, stretch your arms to join your palms above your head and look in their direction while gently pushing your pelvis down. Breathe normally, hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then exhale and gently bring your hands down from the sides. Repeat this pose on the left side, with your left leg in the front and the right one at the back.

Benefits: Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

It is great for the people who do desk jobs because it stimulates the metabolism and restores the spine. It helps in releasing the stress out of frozen shoulders almost immediately, strengthens and tones the lower back muscles, along with the muscles in arms and legs and also improves body balance.

Precautions: Consult a doctor or your trainer before beginning this exercise regime as this asana should be avoided by those who have a weak heart or injury on the knees or the hips. It is best to avoid this exercise in case of a knee or hip injury as the practice of this pose may make the tissues around the hips and the knees tear if one is injured .

3. Vrikshasana or Tree Pose

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose(Photo by Blendtopia Smoothies on Unsplash)

Method: Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

Benefits: This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

Precautions: This asana should be avoided by those who suffer from vertigo or migraine or insomnia issues.

4. Anjaneyasana or Low Lunge/Crescent Moon Pose/Crescent Lunge

Anjaneyasana or Low Lunge/Crescent Moon Pose/Crescent Lunge(Twitter/charlie_rsmith)

Method: Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. Lower your left knee to the ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh.

Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined. With every exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor. If possible, take your head back and look up. To come out of the pose, go back into the downward dog and repeat on the other side.

Benefits: This asana improves flexibility around your shoulders and neck. The pose gives a deep stretch to the hips, thighs and groins.

It helps to stretch and open the chest and shoulders, provides recovery post-workout and boosts energy while consciously working to better the body posture. The asana also improves the balance of the body.

5. Setubhandhasana/Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or the Bridge pose

Setubhandhasana/Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or the Bridge pose(Twitter/RingworldGK)

Method: Lie down on your back with legs straight on the floor, palms beside your thighs. Bend both your knees while keeping the legs and hips apart and bring the heels closer to the hips.

Inhale and lift your stomach and chest up by taking your hips off the floor. Give support to your lower back with your hands. Now straighten your legs with your toes pointing in the front. Hold this position for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

Benefits: This variation also known as the Bridge pose stretches the chest, neck and spine. It not only strengthens the back, buttock and hamstrings but also increases blood circulation, alleviates stress and calms the brain.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter