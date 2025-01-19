Young women under 50 are 82% more likely to develop cancer than men: New study highlights alarming statistics

The incidence of cancer among young women is on the rise, with women under 50 now 82% more likely to develop cancer than their male counterparts. This surge has escalated from 51% higher than men in 2002 to 82% higher in 2021, as reported by the American Cancer Society. Young women face surge in cancer rates, 82% more likely than men, study finds.(Pexels)

Driving these alarming statistics is a rise in invasive breast cancer, which has increased by 1% annually from 2012 to 2021, with women under 50 seeing a 1.4% yearly rise. The study points to several risk factors, including excess body weight, delayed childbirth, and fewer children, as potential contributors to this growing trend. (Also read: What women should know about cervical cancer: Multiple sexual partners to alcohol, lifestyle traits that can cause it )

Rising cancer rates among women

Uterine cancer deaths are also rising, with the study highlighting it as "one of the few cancers with increasing mortality." From 2013 to 2022, the death rate rose by 1.5% annually. Similarly, colorectal cancer rates among individuals under 50 have grown by 2.4% per year, with mortality rates climbing by 1% annually. Pancreatic cancer diagnoses have steadily increased by 1% each year since the mid-1990s, with mortality also rising, though at a slower pace.

The rise in cancer incidence among women under 50 has surged to 82% higher than men.(Pixabay)

"These troubling trends are more pronounced among women," said Rebecca L. Seigel, an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society and the lead author of the report, in an interview with the New York Times.

Broader factors driving cancer surge

"While some cancers are rising in men as well, the trend is disproportionate, the increase is more significant in women," said Neil Iyengar, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He further noted that the rise in various cancers, particularly among young women, indicates there may be broader factors at play beyond individual or population genetics.

Environmental factors, along with lifestyle habits like unhealthy eating, lack of sleep, smoking or vaping, and alcohol consumption, could be fueling the rise in cancer cases. Rebecca emphasised, "Many people don't realise how much influence they have over their cancer risk. We have the power to make a difference. The most crucial step is not smoking."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.