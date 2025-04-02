Your parent's blood pressure keeps rising? Expert reveals how to fix it naturally: ‘Swap chai with hibiscus tea’

Are you worried about your parents' steadily rising blood pressure? Natural remedies can offer relief without relying solely on medications. Aakansha Gava, a certified yoga eeacher, frequently shares health and wellness insights with her Instagram followers. In her March 25 post, she reveals natural ways to keep blood pressure in check. (Also read: Your blood pressure could be silently damaging your liver: Watch out for these warning signs ) Natural remedies like coconut water, pumpkin seeds, garlic, and hibiscus tea can aid in controlling blood pressure. (Pixabay)

“I suggest you monitor your blood pressure regularly, especially if you experience unusual symptoms like headaches, nausea, or anxiety,” advises Aakansha.

Let's take a look at her remedies:

1. Coconut water: Daily morning drink

Coconut water is rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and counteracts the effects of sodium.

2. Pumpkin seed water (for quick results)

Soak 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, drink the water and chew the seeds. Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium, which helps relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

3. Garlic clove: morning remedy

Garlic naturally thins the blood and relaxes blood vessels, aiding in the reduction of high blood pressure.

4. Swap chai with hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea contains anthocyanins and antioxidants that help relax blood vessels and reduce hypertension. Unlike regular chai, which contains caffeine that may raise blood pressure and heart rate, hibiscus tea is caffeine-free, making it a safer choice for blood pressure management.

5. Sleep on the left side

Sleeping on your left side reduces pressure on the heart, improves blood flow by easing pressure on major veins, and decreases overall cardiac strain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.