How to Leave Your Career While Keeping the Door Open to a Comeback

Americans are death-gripping their jobs. A lack of options is only part of the reason.

It’s certainly true that opportunities to job hop have waned. The quit rate has been at or below 2% for 14 straight months, according to federal data. We haven’t had a stretch like this in a decade.

But recall that during the “great resignation,” a lot of quitters weren’t leaving for different jobs. Plenty stepped away to travel, start a business or focus on family. And they did it with confidence that they could boomerang back to the same, or similar, roles they left.

Today, that confidence is badly shaken. The disappearing belief that you can return to your previous rung on the career ladder is the other cause of workers’ paralysis.

But some are bold enough to walk away from a plum position, and there is an art to leaving the door open for a career comeback. Some of it is mental, some tactical. If you’re contemplating a break or change, there are strategies to overcome the natural fear you are feeling.

I’ve gone through it myself. I am sweating my way through a version of this concern as I write what is my final “On the Clock” column. I plan to work less and parent more as my wife returns to a full-time office job. After 11 years—and 11 children birthed, adopted or fostered—it’s her turn to come first professionally.

I’m excited for both of us, in no small part because I get to stay at The Wall Street Journal in a different role. I’ll anchor a revamped Careers & Leadership newsletter, coming soon to an email inbox near you. (You can sign up for the newsletter here in advance of the switch.) Still, it isn’t lost on me that the columnist’s role I am leaving is the kind of job that might come along only once in a career.

Many of you have faced something similar.

“There’s the fear of the musical chairs problem, which is really acute in our culture,” says Sabra Meretab, who was chief of staff of Stripe’s payments engineering division when she quit to travel and write a memoir in 2024. “It’s a really legitimate concern that, if I leave, what are the odds that there is still a chair for me when I return?”