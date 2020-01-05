e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
No time for gym? Here are exercises you can do at workplace

Jan 05, 2020
Bhavaya Chawla
Hindustan Times
Most people spend all day hunched over a computer, can’t find the time for exercise, but know about the ill effects of their sedentary lives and resolve, frequently and unsuccessfully, to ‘do something about it’. Well, if you spend all day at work, one easy way out is to do quick workouts in the office. Here are some.

Cat camel stretch: First arch your back up toward the ceiling, like a cat. Increase the movement with a deep inhale. Then exhale, tighten your abdominal muscles, drop your chest toward the floor and lift your head slightly. Repeat 10 times.

Freehand squats: Bend your knees bringing your backside closer to the floor. For best results, try bending your knees at a 90-degree angle; hold position, then stand back up. Repeat 10 times.

Chair push-ups: Lean forward and place both hands on the edge of the chair so the body is at an angle. Perform a push-up by bending elbows and lowering chest. Repeat 10 times.

Shoulder shrugs: Raise both shoulders at once up toward the ears, hold position for a few seconds, and lower down. Repeat 10 times.

Neck stretch exercises: Relax and lean your head forward. Slowly roll toward one side and hold for 10 seconds. Now the other. Repeat three times for each.

Bhavaya Chawla is a fitness expert based in Delhi.

