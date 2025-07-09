Monsoon pet diet: Vet shares 4 tips to boost pet's health and immunity during rainy season

Monsoon brings a new set of challenges not only for humans but also for pets. It’s already a major shift in terms of weather, routine, and overall comfort. This transition can make your pet more vulnerable, which is where the importance of a proper diet comes in. Pet parents need to take extra precautions and pay close attention to their pet’s nutrition, adding essential nutrients that can help them stay healthy and better cope with the season’s challenges. Nutritious food helps pets stay healthy during the monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Dr Deepak Saraswat, head veterinarian at Zigly, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of diet, particularly wet, nutrient-rich foods, for pets in monsoon.

He said,"One must remember that monsoon is a challenging time for a pet’s health, especially around nutrition, hydration and digestion. From keeping their furs neat and clean to avoid fungal or bacterial skin issues to keeping their surroundings clean, a pet parent must also ensure proper nutrition for their cats and dogs to stay content and healthy during the rainy season. Ensure any changes being brought to the diet of your pet are done gradually and in small doses. If a pet has any pre-existing condition, it is best to consult a vet first and fine-tune their diet accordingly."

Dr Saraswat provided a guide, covering all the essentials of a monsoon diet for pets:

1. Hydration with wet food

As the weather cools down due to rain, pets tend to reduce their water intake. However, it's important that they maintain their hydration level.

This can be best achieved by a wet food diet. This can include a mix of dry food with broth, yoghurt, water, or cucumber. Wet food provides essential nutrients while maintaining hydration, which is crucial for kidney health and overall well-being. For cats, a high-protein, low-carb wet food which mimics their natural diet can be considered.

2. Easy-to-digest proteins

Choosing easily digestible proteins like lean meats, such as chicken and fish, is gentle on the stomach and less likely to cause digestive upsets, which often occur due to the humid conditions during monsoon.

A simple meal of boiled rice with these lean proteins is nourishing and easy on the stomach.

Easy-to-digest proteins are gentle on the stomach for pets.(Shutterstock)

3. Boost their immunity

Pets become prone to lethargy in monsoon due to a break in their daily routine. It becomes important to maintain their immunity during such times.

Adding natural immune boosters such as pumpkin, sweet potato, or a pinch of turmeric to their meals will incorporate a mix of vitamins, fibre, antioxidants, minerals and calcium, thus boosting a pet’s immune system.

For added benefits, add a small amount of plain yoghurt to their meals, as probiotics can help prevent stomach upsets.

4. Adjust portion sizes and caloric intake

With reduced outdoor activities in the monsoon, pets may need slightly smaller portions to prevent weight gain. Monitoring their body condition and adjusting food quantity accordingly will go a long way during those rainy days.

Ensure any food left out is discarded, as prolonged exposure to moisture can be contaminated with bacterial and fungal growth. Regularly clean water bowls and keep them dry.

