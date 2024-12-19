Winter care for cats: 7 tips to keep your feline friends warm and cosy

Winter can be incredibly challenging for cats, who are sensitive to cold temperatures. Whether your feline friend loves lounging indoors or spends time outside, taking extra precautions during winter is essential to ensure their comfort and safety. Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer at Supertails, shared with HT Lifestyle tips to help keep your cat warm and happy during the colder months. (Also read: Winter apparel to diet: Essential winter care tips to keep your dogs warm and comfortable ) Check out tips to protect your cat from cold weather challenges.(Pixabay)

1. Provide cosy, insulated bedding

A warm, comfortable sleeping spot is vital for cats in winter. Opt for insulated cat beds or heated bedding that can help maintain their body heat. Adding layers of blankets or using a snuggle sack can create an extra layer of warmth. Place their bedding in a draft-free area of your home, such as near a sunny window or away from cold floors and open doors. This ensures that your cat always has a warm retreat to relax in during chilly days.

2. Use heated accessories

Cats love warm spots, especially during the winter months. Consider investing in pet-safe heated accessories like heating pads or thermal blankets designed specifically for cats. Ensure these devices have built-in safety features such as thermostats and automatic shut-off functions to prevent overheating. If using heaters or radiators at home, make sure they’re placed securely and out of your cat’s reach to avoid accidents.

3. Keep their coat in top condition

A well-maintained coat is your cat’s natural defence against the cold. Regular grooming helps remove tangles and mats, which can trap moisture and reduce insulation. Avoid bathing your cat unnecessarily during winter, as this strips their fur of natural oils that help retain heat. If your cat does get wet from snow or rain, dry them thoroughly with a towel to prevent them from catching a chill.

4. Encourage indoor activities

Staying active indoors helps your cat generate warmth and stay healthy during the winter. Provide toys, climbing posts, or interactive games to keep them engaged. Setting up a cosy spot near a sunny window can also give them a warm place to nap during the day. Playtime not only helps them stay physically fit but also keeps their body temperature regulated.

5. Adjust their diet for winter needs

Cats burn more calories in winter to keep themselves warm, so adjusting their diet is essential. Provide high-protein, nutrient-rich meals to meet their energy needs. Warming their food slightly before serving can make it more appealing and comforting on cold days. Additionally, ensure your cat has access to fresh, unfrozen water at all times to keep them hydrated.

6. Monitor for signs of cold stress

Cats are adept at hiding discomfort, so it’s important to watch for subtle signs of cold stress. Symptoms like shivering, lethargy, weakness, or cold ears and paw pads can indicate hypothermia. Similarly, frostbite can occur on exposed areas like the ears, nose, or tail tips. If you notice any of these signs, consult your veterinarian immediately to prevent further complications.

7. Paw care is key

Cold weather can be harsh on your cat’s paws. Snow, ice, and salt used to de-ice roads can irritate their paw pads. Wipe their paws clean with a damp cloth after they come inside to remove any debris or chemicals. Applying a pet-safe paw balm can help moisturise and protect their paw pads from cracking or dryness.

By following these tips, you can ensure your cat stays warm, healthy, and happy all winter long. Taking a few extra precautions will keep them safe from the cold and make the season enjoyable for both you and your feline friend.