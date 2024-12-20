Year Ender 2024: This year was all about customised and tailored diets for pets

For a pet to stay healthy and happy, proper attention to nutrition is essential. Each pet is unique, with different needs based on their build. Pet nutrition is no longer about generic 'dog' or 'cat' food labels but is instead thoughtfully planned in consultation with a vet. The year 2024 was all about customised, tailored diets for pets. In an interview with HT, vets at The Animal Care Organization (TACO) further elaborated on why pet parents should incorporate tailored diets. Customised diet addresses the dietary requirements based on age, breed type and health conditions. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Luxury spas to health supplements: Pet care trends in 2024 for happy and healthy cats and dogs

Benefits of tailored diets

Tailored diet helps to target health conditions specially. (Shutterstock)

Generic pet food does not cater to the special requirements of the pets. They fall short on dietary and supplement needs. A tailored diet is also especially helpful for pets with health conditions. The experts explained, “Tailored diets cater to an animal's unique nutritional needs based on factors like age, breed, activity level, and health conditions. For example, muscular breeds may require higher protein levels to support muscle maintenance, while larger dogs benefit from fiber-rich diets to aid digestion. Tailored nutrition ensures a balanced intake of essential nutrients, supporting overall health and vitality. For pets with medical issues, such as diabetes, customized diets can help manage symptoms by controlling specific nutrients, like reducing sugar. This approach promotes better health outcomes and prevents complications.”

When to consider customised diet

There’s a particular time to transition to a tailored diet from generic, standard ones. This shift is often driven by medical conditions or age, to address specific health concerns. A tailored diet specializes in providing targeted nutrition, helping to strengthen areas of weakness. The TACO experts weighed in on this and listed the health conditions that prompted the transition. They said, “Transitioning to a customized diet is advisable during major life stages like growth, pregnancy, or senior years. It’s also critical when pets exhibit signs of nutritional deficiencies, obesity, or chronic illnesses such as diabetes. Conditions like dull coats, lethargy, or digestive issues often indicate the need for dietary adjustments. Consulting a veterinarian ensures that changes are based on the pet’s individual requirements, including factors like metabolic rate and activity level. A gradual transition is key to avoiding digestive upsets and ensuring acceptance.”

ALSO READ: Want to have a deeper connection with your pet dog? Study says gaze into their eyes

Trends in pet nutrition for 2024

2024 saw some trending superfoods for pet nutrition that bolster their health and vitality. Pet nutrition has become more holistic, not simply restricted to bare minimum dietary needs. The TACO experts shared, “Pet nutrition trends in 2024 emphasize personalized care and sustainable practices. Seasonal feeding, with lighter meals in summer and nutrient-dense options in winter, is gaining traction. The use of superfoods like turmeric and flaxseed for their anti-inflammatory and omega-rich properties is on the rise. Additionally, there’s a growing preference for minimally processed diets, which preserve nutrients and reduce exposure to additives. Digestive health is another focus, with probiotics being integrated into diets to support gut health and immunity.”

Guidance for pet parents seeking customized diets for their pets

The vets at TACO shared essential guidance for pet parents looking to incorporate tailored diets for their pets for the first time. They said, “A tailored diet should always begin with veterinary consultation to ensure nutritional adequacy. Avoid common misconceptions like feeding solely based on size or breed; factors like activity level and basal metabolic rate are more critical. Introduce new diets gradually, observing how your pet responds. Incorporate high-quality proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, ensuring all essential nutrients are included. For those preparing meals at home, avoid harmful ingredients like onions or excess salt, and consult a vet to ensure balance and safety.”

Adapting pets to the diet

Patiently introduce the new diet to your dog.(Shutterstock)

The vets suggest that regular monitoring of your pet’s weight, activity, and overall health is essential to adjust their diet as needed. They also recommend incorporating seasonal variations in diet, such as hydrating foods during summer and calorie-dense options during winter, to help maintain energy levels. Pet parents are advised to prioritize fresh, wholesome ingredients and avoid overfeeding, as it can lead to obesity. They reiterated that customized nutrition is not a one-time effort but an ongoing process that evolves with your pet’s needs.

ALSO READ: Winter apparel to diet: Essential winter care tips to keep your dogs warm and comfortable

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.