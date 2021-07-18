Bakra Eid recipe: Try traditional Moroccan dish of Chicken Tagine on Eid-ul-Adha

Observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid is the second most important festival of Muslims across the world. Non vegetarian dishes and desserts are a big part of the celebrations that begin after Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque when the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time).

As Muslims gear up to prepare for the festivities on the Feast of Sacrifice, why not try the traditional Moroccan dish of Chicken Tagine? Braised with spices, garlic, onion, olives and preserved lemons, Moroccan Chicken Tagine is a perfect festive dish to try on Eid-ul-Adha 2021. Check out its drool-worthy recipe below:

Ingredients:

Cloves garlic, finely chopped – 5 pcs

Saffron threads (pulverized), Ground ginger, Ground cumin and Turmeric – ¼ tsp. each

Sweet paprika – 1 tsp.

Extra virgin olive oil – 2 tsp.

Medium onions, sliced thin – 3 pcs

Chicken (cut in 8 to 10 pieces) – 1 kg

Cinnamon stick – 1 piece

Kalamata olives, pitted and halved – 8 pcs

Cracked green olives, pitted and halved – 8 pcs

1 large or 3 small preserved lemons (sold in specialty food shops)

Chicken stock – 1 cup

Lemon juice – ½ cup

Chopped flat-leaf parsley – 1 tbsp

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Mix garlic, saffron, ginger, paprika, cumin and turmeric together. If not using kosher chicken, add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add pepper to taste. Rub chicken with mixture, cover, refrigerate and marinate 3 to 4 hours.

Heat oil in heavy skillet. Add chicken, and brown on all sides. Remove to platter. Add onions to skillet, and cook over medium-low heat about 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Transfer to tagine, if you are using one, or leave in skillet. Add cinnamon stick.

Put chicken on onions. Scatter with olives. Quarter the lemons, remove pulp and cut skin in strips. Scatter over chicken. Mix stock and lemon juice. Pour over chicken. Cover tagine or skillet. Place over low heat, and cook about 30 minutes, until chicken is done. Scatter parsley on top, and serve.

(Recipe: Farah Mohamed, Chef de Partie, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

